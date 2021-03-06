Points VS Pips - page 169
The forex pairs are more or less clear. I do not understand. We open the EURZAR . The price is 16.15485 ask is 1350 pips higher. How to understand it? Very easy. 5 digits means spread = 0.01350.
Open UsdRub 61.450. Spread is 410 pips. In other words, 0.410.
We take the exchange. Instrument Si 3.20 bid 67856 spread of 2 points. According to the logic of the 4 digits it is 0.0002. In fact, it = 2.
RTS. Price is 162580, spread is 20 points. And everyone understands that asc = price +20.
Listening to the economic news. The Bank of Australia has raised the rate by 25 basis points. Logically, if a pip is equal to 0.0001 then it is nonsense. As everyone knows, the rate is shown as 7.00% or 1.25%. 25 points equals 0.25%.
If we shift to crypto, it will be great to mock "lovers of international standards" there.
As for international standards, tell me whether a person can live at a temperature of 110 degrees? It turns out that in America they can live at 150 and still feel fine.
I also suggest you call the parents "parent 1" and "parent 2" Why? "The whole civilized world is doing it now."
You can suggest it to my granddaughter. You'll probably get a slap in the face.
Before you write something like that, you need to understand what you're reading. I suggested it to amateurs who think Point = 0.0001. If your granddaughter thinks that, someone taught her that. Therefore such morons deserve the title of parent 1 or parent 2.
I understand that 61 roubles 41 kopecks. Is the third digit after the decimal point a nano kopeck or what?
This is just for information
Before writing such a thing. you need to understand the meaning of what you read. I suggested this to amateurs who like to think that Point = 0.0001. If your granddaughter thinks that, someone taught her that. So such morons deserve the title of parent 1 or parent 2.
Absolutely pathetic.
Before you speak heresy, find out what kind of instrument it is and where it is traded, how and in what it is quoted, and then give examples.
I wonder if anyone knows why kHz starts with a small letter, continues with a big one and ends with a small one. And GHz does roughly the same thing but starts with a capital one? 3 minutes to answer, to demonstrate your knowledge, not your ability to read.
how many pips must the price go from the open position to the Take Profit ???
5 or 500 ? or 50 ? ( what figure will be in the terminal ? )
according to this calculation