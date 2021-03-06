Points VS Pips - page 63
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I ask again - have you looked at your broker's website?
email me the link to your broker and I'll take a screenshot of the self-styled broker
How does even a self-styled broker's website relate to the definition of a clause?
Why is the juice tomato and what is it made of - tomato? Well here's where I'm not going to get into anything.
How else to explain?
Here a penny is a clause. When they say that the price of petrol went up by one point, it means that it went up by one kopeck. It does not matter how much that one kopeck is worth in the foreign exchange market (to determine the price movement). Further, 10 kopecks is 10 kopecks (10 pips), not one pip! If they introduce a new coin, the GROCH, and it equals 0.1 kopecks, then it is the penny that will be the pips....
I'm tired.....
Inattention to clause_mt4?
It's worse than that. You don't remember what you're arguing about.
Give us a definition, but not from the Russian dictionary.
Killed the shit out of me )))))))))))))))
Do you seriously think the meaning of "indivisible" in Chinese or Zulu would be different??? Are you serious????
Killed the shit out of me )))))))))))))))
Do you seriously think the meaning of "indivisible" in Chinese or Zulu would be different??? Are you serious????
I'd like to see that word in English.
Feel free to wait)
How does the website of even a self-styled broker relate to the definition of a clause?
So you have already seen divisible Pips at your broker?
Progress)
I want to see the word in English.
Feel free to wait)
I'll put it another way.
For example, in the year 18, a kopeck could almost be used to throw a party in a tavern. And today, what can be done on a kopeck? Yet, throughout the century the kopeck has remained aminuscule and indivisible unit of price change. The kopeck is a point! If in the tavern its rate was 0.1, today its rate is 0.0000001. But it is still a kopeck, not a pip!
i.e. have you already seen divisible Points at your broker?
Progress)
I wasn't looking. Can you answer a specific question? In what way?
I wasn't looking. Can you answer a specific question? In what way???
let's go in order, first show the definition with the indivisible Clause )ps. and from this definition you will see how)
Timeout
It's funnier that way.