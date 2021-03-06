Points VS Pips - page 133
interesting but rhetorical question )
What's the point of fighting for >130 pages?
why rhetorical?
just that it's a specific question, to the administration, who 130 pages in unable to explain it.
For MQL and MT developers, this is an unacceptable liberty.
This is what you claim:
So, every time someone uses this term, he must clearly explain what he means by it. And that is called IDIOTISM!
For you personally.
We plant potatoes. They develop their fruits underground. So, you can plant tomatoes between them whose fruits develop above the ground. And we call it all Peas.
This idea is a gift. Don't thank me.
So that you don't confuse potatoes with tomatoes, open mql documentation, and study identifiers with word TICK
But there are some there in the wrong interpretation.
And find at least one identifier with the word PIPS
There's another misunderstanding)That's how a programmer can make sense of this mess and not screw it up in the code ))
One thing in the code, another thing in the terminal GUI ))
I'm not speaking about those who have long been in the field and figured it out, but those who are just coming to mql, poor people, get confused in the terminology alone))
This is what essentially happens - global confusion))
I haven't seen a single rejoinder from the administration in this thread (moderators are moderators of us).
And what is the point of Metakwots explaining anything?
If even payment system preturbations are not worthy of comment...
To a nunnery )))))
The announcement of the new beta was released today.
Quote from there:"Terminal: The "Crosshair" tool now shows the distance between price levels not onlyin pips, but also in percentages:"
I asked there "What is a pips, and is there such a function as Pips() ?". The questions don't seem to violate any forum rules.
But these uncomfortable questions were very quickly deleted.
So I, personally, make a simple conclusion that developers are absolutely irresponsible with respect to terminology in their products. And if it is pointed out to them, it's just an insult, and if they can't answer anything in fact, the easiest thing to do is to delete....
A DISGRACEWaiting for the broom in the bathhouse.
Pip and point are 2 different things, 1 pip is 10 points. The five digit quotes for most currency pairs are in points, not pips. So the 1.09886 price for EURUSD is 1 and 9886 points or 988.6 pips.
Nevertheless many confuse them, including brokers or professionals. Even MQL5, in its signals statistics, has a pip indication but it actually means points.
That's points, not pips!
* Vladimir Baskalov asked me to write my opinion in this thread:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kalipso1979
Were you trying to muddy the other thread with arguments about who has the longest?
I wanted the developers to give a simple and comprehensive answer to a simple question.And unlike you, I don't use pips at all, as I don't have them (???) in MQL.