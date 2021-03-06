Points VS Pips - page 126
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It would be enough to change the name of the obsolete Point() function to the name of what it actually returns.
Namely, the real value of the quote. Not integer, as some people here confuse, but real.
The word point has a very large number of meanings. So just imagine that this is not the point you are thinking of.
It would be enough to change the name of the obsolete Point() function to the name of what it actually returns.
Namely, it is a real digit of the quote. Not integer, as someone is confused here, but real.
Point() returns the value of one pip of a quote.
And leave the technical term in MQL alone - it's not for you.
You need it to make calculations. It does not correspond to the slang term you use.
And it's only misleading to you. Simply because you try to translate the technical MQL term into trader's slang.
Leave the MQL clause alone - it's not for the purpose of calculations within the program.
Stop making such a big deal out of it.
.
Speaking of birds. Should be corrected to Points in the English version.
Speaking of birds... about professional fields. Taking accounting as an example.
Purchased, paid for goods lying in their warehouse is not considered an expense.
Services rendered or goods shipped but not paid for are counted as profit.
Who needs that?
This is called a debit and credit.
Speaking of birds, in the professional sphere, in case you didn't know, the stock exchange report of your income and expenditure is just that, a debit and credit ))
What is it?
It's called debit and credit.
Speaking of birds, in the professional sphere, in case you didn't know, the stock exchange report of your income and expenses is exactly what debits and credits consist of ))
You'll have to do without me with this 'professionalism'.
Point() returns the value of one pip of a quote.
And leave the technical term in MQL alone - it's not for you.
You need it to make calculations. It does not correspond to the slang term you use.
And it's only misleading to you. Simply because you try to translate the technical term of MQL on the traders` slang.
Get away from the MQL - it's not for the purpose of calculations within the program.
Stop making such a big deal out of it.
The item was not invented by me, it is not slang.
All over the world, a point is a divisible unit that is defined from the specification of an asset.
And only in mql it is supposedly now a technical term, misleading all users.
In general, it's clear to me that you are contradicting your words that you are for pure understanding of programmers, simple basic terms.
I don't want to discuss it any more, I'm sick of it ))
What is it?
The item was not invented by me, it is not slang.
All over the world, a point is a divisible unit, which is defined from the specification of an asset.
And only in mql it is supposedly now a technical term, misleading all users.
In general, it's clear to me that you are contradicting your words that you are for pure understanding of programmers, simple basic terms.
I don't want to discuss it any more, I'm sick of it ))