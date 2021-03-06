Points VS Pips - page 130
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And pips, - is it an acronym, or slang for "pimple"?
But the word "algotrader" is more reminiscent of a Soviet dialect: Investcom, Mestkom, Glavmashastroy, Gossnab, etc.
Where in the terminal?
At least here
The word pips is not in the documentation, but it is in the terminal.
So it has to have a precise definition by MetaQuotes. But even if it is, those who think otherwise will be outraged and demand a replacement.
then there is no need to use it (without understanding it)
So it has to be accurately defined by MetaQuotes. But even if it is, those who think otherwise will be outraged and demand a replacement.
If we leave Pips in the terminal, then everything related to minimal price change should be renamed to Pips.
First of all, the Point() function.
If you exclude Pips from the terminal, rename everything to Tick.
First of all Point() function
at least here
then there is no need to use it (without understanding it)
All MQL terms are in the documentation.
If you know the terms in mql, it may be difficult to find a link to the definition of the term "pip" in the documentation.
If you are an mql expert, it would probably be easy for you to provide a link to the definition of "pip" in the documentation.
If you leave Pips in the terminal, rename everything associated with the minimum price change to Pips.
First of all, the Point() function.
If you exclude Pips from the terminal, rename everything to Tick.
First of all Point() function