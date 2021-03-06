Points VS Pips - page 131
If you are an expert in mql, maybe you should ask for an explanation of the terms, and then you should get back to them.
If you are an mql expert, it would probably be easy to provide a link to the definition of "pip" in the documentation.
Please see the terminal announcement (New version of MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: scopes in MQL5, global update of strategy tester and embedded hosting). Official terms (in this case " pips" in the description, but they are also "points" on the chart)
6. Terminal: Теперь инструмент "Перекрестие" показывает расстояние между ценовыми уровнями не только в пипсах, но и в процентах:
Where is the definition of "pips" from MetaQuotes?
The Programme Guide is not, as it were, a primer for beginners, so it does not have to define basic concepts.
Anyway, in short, a new club has been organised - "the pit traders' slang hearsay club". A round of applause!
Not your line of work. It is better to demand in the home.
Actually, it was a suggestion, not a demand.
You don't know my business.)
Learn financial terms before you rant about your career.
It's foggy out there. But you can find out for yourself, can't you?
Well, I'm not actually the one referring to the mql documentation for the argument.
By the way - in MT5 it says pips)
(and in MT4 it says pips)
It seems to be a mess not only in terminology, but also in the terminal)
Who shall we appoint as chairman?
I propose - Abolka (with his cats) - let him rule for two clubs! :-)
And we are going to discuss...
Who shall we appoint as chairman?
putting forward a new theory, according to the official terminals: in the old MT - pips and in the new MT - points)