Dobro. Right.
the only thing that can be added to the tool's default properties is an indication that the accuracy of the quote is increased and by how much.
because the practiced check (digits == 3 || digits == 5) does not give a guaranteed answer that the digits of the quote are increased.
It's your lack of understanding of the technical terms from which all your slang concepts are built.
We have precision, you have sword-and-crawfish-and-pike. But all your uncertainty can be programmed from our base - to each his own needs. Personal. But others who imagine your concept differently than you do will have questions. But to you - why he does not think what is expected. And it is your duty to make it clear to him on 124 pages that he does not understand something. And this is your problem - you are using abstract concepts, we are using basic MQL. We have numbers, you have slang.
Therefore Point() is not for your minds, it's for us. And it's our task to give everyone what they want. And you shouldn't care how a programmer does it - your job is different.
We have mathematics, which requires accuracy and immutable input data, while you have pits, figures, pips, owls, turkeys, metrics, elks and all other flora and fauna.
And the base one is what? In relation to what is accuracy increased? When is accuracy increased. Why is this accuracy increased and this accuracy not increased?
It has always been a point. And it still is. But not your kind of slang.
Your pit is what? And staying on the fence is what?
And for others, the hole is something the builders dug and you fell into it thinking about the fence you have - not the one your grandfather put around the vegetable garden.
It really isn't difficult to change the situation. The developers just need to add two properties to the symbol: 1 is the unit value of the asset, 2 is the number of quotation steps (the very 1/8 of 1/32). Will you use it? I don't))
Or do you want the terminal to have these instead of decimal fractions: 1'256?
What is basic? In relation to what is accuracy increased? When is accuracy increased. Why is this accuracy increased and this accuracy not increased?
The basis is known, it doesn't change -- there's a currency point, for example a cent for the euro, a yen for the yen (also a shape) -- the quote point is 1% of a currency point (a shape is 100 points).
a currency point from a quote cannot be calculated -- and the rule(digits== 3 || digits == 5) -- is a crutch
And information can also be provided in this way:
And information can also be provided like this:
Here we go. The question about full stops and commas came up.
Speaking of birds... about professional fields. Using the accounting department as an example. Goods bought, paid for, lying in their warehouse are not considered an expense. Services rendered or goods shipped, but not paid for, are treated as profit.
And who needs this?
Or do you want the terminal to have these instead of decimals: 1'256?
It would be enough to change the name of the obsolete Point() function to the name of what it actually returns.
Namely, the real value of the quote. Not integer, as some are confused here, but real.