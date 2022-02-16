Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 9
It would be nice to be able to set the order of tasks for agents in bruteforce optimization. For example, sometimes it is required that other passes are performed before the next step, in order from 0 to .... I.e. hierarchy is maintained.
Otherwise, it is necessary to turn off all agents except one, to strictly control the order of passes (each previous pass adds new information to the next one)
For example, there is one leading parameter in instances, let it be counter, which is optimized from 1 to 10. What would the terminal controls strictly, that units are optimized first, then twos, etc. Do not start until all ones have passed the twos.
For example;
counter 1-10 (master parameter)
par1 16-28
par2 1-35
The optimizer controls that counter is optimized strictly, first 1 and all other parameters in random order. Then counter 2 and all others in random order
fxsaber, 2017.09.05 09:18
In a single run without visualization, I run an EA that makes a lot of trades, clogging the log with relevant messages (the tester itself likes to output them). After the backtest (or just after I click on Stop) I switch to the Journal tab and see that the logs are still displayed. This is the first nonsense, since the backtest is over, why not show the end of the logs?
I'm not interested in the logs and click "Delete logs". After which the log is cleared and... continues to fill up with old records!
fxsaber, 2018.12.03 12:25
In Optimization results it is very difficult to focus on lines that are not highlighted
Is it possible to highlight the line that is under the mouse cursor? I.e. running your eyes over the table and moving the mouse around, viewing each row clearly without straying into the rest.
fxsaber, 2018.12.03 09:57
When I select previous Optimisation (cache) results in the Tester, the Tester will be wound up in the Optimisation state.
Here it seems to be correct to arm the single run state. Please, correct it.
fxsaber, 2019.02.25 09:08
Chose single pass through menu. Then changed something in settings and ran. So it's not the single pass that will run, it's the optimization.
There is a great button in the new Tester
Please add a button like this to the symbol.
When you click on it on a real symbol, to pop up the symbol specification.
And when you click with custom symbol (by the way, there is no visual flag that custom is selected in the tester) - settings (like CTRL+U + change symbol) of the symbol.
deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version
Maybe we should introduce error codes and functionality to hide warnings, for example:
I understand and accept the risks
Can you help me understand?
This innovation
has proven to be very convenient in practice! The same applies to symbols and advisers.
Sergey Tabolin, 2019.09.03 19:07
Been optimizing EA starting from TF H12. Got to TF H2 already. Decided to look at previous results. And ...... where the hell are they? I haven't deleted anything or touched the computer. Where are the opt files older than H4 ?????????
There's no one else to blame but mt..........
Gentlemen, what is this all about? Do we have to optimize all over again?
P.S. In addition, not all tested characters remain....