Hello Developers!
Also a big request, please add the function of filtering parameters in the tab "Optimization". For example, when "Optimization" was done and we got a lot of results, it would be possible to filter out unwanted results by any conditions.
(Now it is not convenient to work with results in MT5 Optimization, there is a simple ranking of results and very few parameters are displayed, there are no such parameters as "average transaction" "max drawdown in pips", etc.)
Even in TSlab it is very convenient to cull results after optimization and by a very large number of parameters.
Delete all folders in the Tester folder.
This leaves you with the kind of rubbish you were asking about.
I'd like to add my five cents to the automation of the tester.
The ability to generate tasks for the tester and then run them in conveyor mode is very lacking.
Bat-file and start in command line mode will save the Giant of Thought and the Father of Russian Democracy.
I have each TC in the League optimized by several passes with different input parameters, each subsequent set depends on the results of the previous pass. And everything runs sequentially, for many TCs in fully automatic mode.
Use Power, Luke Excel!
Export the results, and sort by any algorithm, however complex.
I'm not even talking about such processing on the fly, right in the process of optimization (I have it exactly done in League, but it's done inside MKL functions)
Please can I add the spread size for the tests myself? Very missing.
By ticks and based on real ticks, you will have a real spread.