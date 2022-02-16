Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 7
Looks like we're getting nowhere....
I wonder how many people use comments to functions (classes, structures...) using this very design on the left?
Yeah, who likes what they like. Personally, my eyes glaze over with so much code formatting that I can't see the code itself.
Perhaps masteringVisual Studio Code would be a good solution.
How to compile through Visual Studio ?
I'm still sitting on the old editor... Anyway, some of my projects stopped compiling with the new one :) and I don't have time to figure out what happened there. I am waiting for the official release, then I will think what to do.
How to compile via visual studio ?
Here it says it is possible.https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719548
It's also written in documentation:https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/metaeditor/help/beginning/integration_ide#compiler
I'll have to give it a try.
Just haven't figured out if debugging is possible yet. Hard to believe, although simply delegating control to an in-house meta-editor is theoretically possible with debugging.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2085: Integration with Python and massive improvements in strategy tester
Andrey Barinov, 2019.09.06 06:11
Broken typename() in build 2136
Please fix it back.
Andrey Barinov, 2019.09.06 06:25
Can you still explain why there is a warning in this code now?
The methods have different signatures...
I wonder, how many people use comments to functions (classes, structures...) using exactly this form on the left?
I delete this kind of comment at once, as it clogs the eyes and write it like this
Wow, thanks for the link, been using VSC for a long time and didn't know it's possible to hook it up to ME, definitely read the article ))
It's all fantasy... Doesn't work...
I tried everything differently, lots of errors keep coming up...
I second that.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:
Personally, I like it better the way it has become. In the header squares of their pseudo-graphics - you should still have a description of each function.