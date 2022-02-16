Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 2
Correct the tester please,
I have a 12 core CPU, when optimising the machine crashes due to all agents accessing the hard drive.
Comparing runs is a great thing.
There's also a need from the bearded days that third-party solutions have become popular: combining multiple runs into one.
I.e. several TCs are run "at the same time", but their overall history and equity are built.
That would be very cool,
Now I have to combine them using other tools (quant analyzer and the like)
Don't be intimidated by the half-assed state of the tester in the betas. We are purposely rolling out all the intermediate versions in the betas to get results faster.
Please advise how to reset the tester to its original state, so that it "forgets" what it was doing before.
And they "forgot" to make the Stable version work again.
Recompile the script
Please advise how to reset the tester to its original state, so that it "forgets" what it did before.
Delete all folders in the Tester folder.
Sorry, what are you talking about?
How we are reforming the strategy tester:4. Most likely to add new optimisation options
I will give my five cents in developing the automation of the Strategy Tester.
The ability to generate tasks for the tester and then run them in pipeline mode is very much missing.
I will briefly describe the situation. Sometimes we need to test one Expert Advisor with different settings (tab Settings) and parameters (tab Parameters). Or, we have to test different Expert Advisors. As a result, one is always tied to the computer, but the time between tests ranges from 5 minutes to several hours (taking into account the farm of a hundred and fifty threads).
Idea: I want not to start testing right away, but to form a "Task" for the tester. And after creating a list of "Tasks", send them all at once for testing.
The "Job" is the completed "Settings" + "Parameters".
So that the tester is continuously loaded for a long time. And also to be able to leave the tester on overnight or over the weekend.
Illustration:
View reports after testing.