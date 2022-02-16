Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 10
Can you help me understand?
What's the problem?
Here's a sample code:
Previously the result was: 1
Now the result is: 1 + Warning: "deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version".
In the future the result may be like in C++: 2
When the future will come and you will have dependencies in projects where there is a warning now, nobody knows...
In your example, the warning is justified. In the examples with different signatures, it is not.
The new pips mode contains an imaginary count.
There, the profit is calculated without volume. At the same time opening prices on netting are calculated taking volume into account.
It is easy to make tester graals.
Add a default parameter (and const as well) and formally different signatures will appear
The result in C++: 2, in MQL: 1
Please add information to the Tester report in the Terminal
Still missing milliseconds in the Tester.
Igor Makanu, 2019.09.09 21:52
Build 2138 Win 10 - 64
something wrong with the tester again
i started testing on custom symbol, i generated 4 different symbols before it, all the charts the script opens at the end
i started the test, when i selected a symbol all custom symbols were available in the tester, i chose the first one, then i chose one, then tested it, i wanted to choose the next one, all the custom symbols disappeared, except for the one i tested, i found custom symbols in the market watch, i opened charts for all TFs, but still 3 symbols are not in the tester
i rebooted the terminal, nothing has changed - only one custom symbol is available, i deleted custom symbols from market watch and from the history, now there is an empty window in the symbol selection window of the tester
It was ok, but now I cannot even select the Forex symbols, the drop-down list appears, I see symbols, click - the list collapses but the selected symbol is not there! I have rebooted the terminal, but I have managed to choose Euro
I have generated custom symbols again but now for some unknown reason only that symbol is available for selection, all the others do not appear in the list.
(((!)) Generally, i have some kind of trouble with this build!
Confirm the problem. I have custom symbols in Market Watch. In the tester - no.
At the same time to choose custom from the previous symbols in the tester (in the beta-builds on the right in the new horizontal lists) works. Such custom one can be seen on the screenshot at the very bottom. It's without Custom\ path...
fxsaber, 2019.09.10 09:43
This innovation
has proven to be very convenient in practice! The same goes for symbols and EAs.
2141 is a pity it was removed. Hopefully there will be an alternative. Been actively using it.
It feels like this problem is only on MQ-Demo-accounts. I haven't noticed the bug on other servers.