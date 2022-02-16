Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Add voice dialing libraries, for controlling EAs by voice (directly giving commands), or through an intelligent interface (maybe someone will create one). It would be a novelty and the platform would get a special twist.
Subject: "Plans for the development of the MT5 Strategy Tester ".
On ticks and based on real ticks, there will be a real spread.
Artem, it doesn't need a real spread, it needs a self set one.
I build such mini-testers in my EAs at an early stage.
The profit is counted for each trade and the spread is deducted from it.
Judging by the words of the topicstarter, it is now possible to do it with the help of a tester. Greetings.
Is there any way to control the groups of checkboxes in the optimisation settings? Suppose I set "Martingale optimization" = true, then the first two checkboxes are unchecked and the bottom 5 are put, and vice versa.
Or can this be added to the optimizer? Suppose, when there are several large groups of optimised parameters and they need to be optimised sequentially, or individually, it would be handy, imho.
I've already written to the developers that this should be removed - why make entities?!
There should be a better way to clean up the tester than by zeroing out its folders, and there shouldn't seem to be any rubbish left behind.
Also, why the coloured Start button and the same icons - it all starts to look like some kind of child's play.
Is there any way to control the groups of checkboxes in the optimisation settings? Suppose I set "Martingale optimization" = true, then the first two checkboxes are unchecked and the bottom 5 are put, and vice versa.
Or can this be added to the optimizer? Let's say, when there are several large groups of optimized parameters and they need to be optimized sequentially, or individually, it would be handy, imho.
Use a command line launch.
That's exactly how it's done in my League.
A BAT file is used.
First of all, we run "pure TS" parameters without turning it to Breakeven. Automatically (through analysis of frames) the best set of parameters is selected.
Then the same TS is run with found parameters, but, now the two best breakeven parameters (trigger and level) are found. In the output, we have a complete set of parameters tested in two stages. We should also add a third phase - automatic finding of a protective SL for systems where there is no "normal" SL, but I have not got around to it yet.
Use command line launch.
This is exactly how I do it in the League.
BAT-file is used.
First, the parameters of a "pure TS" are run, without moving it to Breakeven. Automatically (through frame analysis) the best set of parameters is selected.
Then the same TS is launched with the parameters found, but now the two best Breakeven parameters (Trigger and Level) are found. In the output, we have a complete set of parameters tested in two stages. We should also add a third phase - automatic finding of a protective SL for systems where there is no "normal" SL, but I have not got around to it yet.
So I can use my other optimizer as well :) The question is about usability of control from the settings window
By ticks and based on real ticks, you will have a real spread.
So I can use my other optimiser as well :) The question is the usability of control from the settings window
If another optimiser, what about the settings in this one ?
If a different optimiser, is there a problem with this one ?