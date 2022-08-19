Creating my own list of Forex pairs to choose from, when clicking on the New Order button

New comment
 

Hello,


In MT5, when clicking on the "New Order" button (see images below), then in the "Symbol" select, I can choose among a list that is also present in the symbol list (CTRL+U).


But, how do I create my own custom list ? I would like to have the following 8 Forex pairs in it: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY.



Thank you





[Deleted]  
AYMERIC75: In MT5, when clicking on the "New Order" button (see images below), then in the "Symbol" select, I can choose among a list that is also present in the symbol list (CTRL+U). But, how do I create my own custom list ? I would like to have the following 8 Forex pairs in it: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY.

Then remove the other symbols from the Symbol List, by hiding them, and leave only the symbols you want.

Symbol List (Ctrl+U) → select the symbol → click Hide Symbol.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then remove the other symbols from the Symbol List, by hiding them, and leave only the symbols you want.

Symbol List (Ctrl+U) → select the symbol → click Hide Symbol.

Thanks a lot, I actually use the Market Watch window now, which is more practical for me

New comment