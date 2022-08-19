Creating my own list of Forex pairs to choose from, when clicking on the New Order button
AYMERIC75: In MT5, when clicking on the "New Order" button (see images below), then in the "Symbol" select, I can choose among a list that is also present in the symbol list (CTRL+U). But, how do I create my own custom list ? I would like to have the following 8 Forex pairs in it: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY.
Then remove the other symbols from the Symbol List, by hiding them, and leave only the symbols you want.Symbol List (Ctrl+U) → select the symbol → click Hide Symbol.
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Hello,
In MT5, when clicking on the "New Order" button (see images below), then in the "Symbol" select, I can choose among a list that is also present in the symbol list (CTRL+U).
But, how do I create my own custom list ? I would like to have the following 8 Forex pairs in it: AUDUSD, AUDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY.
Thank you