Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 11
2141 - pity it's been removed. Hopefully there will be an alternative. Been actively using it.
Perhaps some sort of Recent list should be made for the Symbol, Interval, Adviser fields. Just like the selection lists do now.
It feels like this problem is only on MQ-Demo accounts. I haven't noticed the bug on the other servers.
Please allow the choice of Netting/Hedge account type directly in the Tester.
+1
You can now open a trading chart after a single run. And it has a great line in the commentary showing the name of the EA and its input parameters.
Sometimes you run the same EA on the same symbol. But only you change the hedge/netting, with/without slippage, with/without delay, etc.
And you end up with several charts of different passes with different results, but the same comment on the charts: EA name and inputs.
If this commentary contained more information, we could understand what pass each one corresponds to. Right now there is simply no way to tell.
Implementation of adding this comment may face the only difficulty, and what to put there, so that the comment is not thick (a few lines), but still informative enough.
If the developers see this as appropriate, I suggest you speak up, what should be seen in the commentary of the single run chart?
What's the problem with a multi-line comment?
It's blocking a lot. Up to five lines is probably still possible.
at least make the font of the commentary larger, the resolution of monitors has long grown, comments are not readable at all
i rarely use, mostly i read everything in the log or use SB to create text labels and write the information there
I am not mistaken, you use enlarged font in Windows, somewhere wrote, here is almost a close up picture of the monitor
the menu is perfectly readable MT, the market review is also without problems, but the comments ... well, at least half the font, instead of reading the information you start to stare if you read it correctly ... made a typo, until I took a picture and did not see it
Resolution 1920 x 1080, nowhere have trouble reading the text, only in the comments in MT
Similar resolution. Commentary I use continuously on a combat EA.
Only a lot of lines + bars get in the way. Therefore, I often remove bars with grid.
But I'm talking about the commentary on the single run chart. In my opinion, five lines are enough there.