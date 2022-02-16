Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 6

Georgiy Merts:

If a different optimiser, do the settings in this ?

development of optimiser and tester in MT5

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
It would be better to use standard features rather than startup scripts.
I use my own optimiser myself.

Well, I don't know what the standard optimiser lacks. With collection of information on frames (fxsaber collects information directly from database on passes) and possibilities to run in batch mode with INI-file - I don't know what could be invented that can't be tested with standard features...

 

build2132.

Spontaneous disabling of agents on local network,

The <Use agent cluster on local network> flag is cleared.


 
Andrej Nikitin:

build2132.

Spontaneous disabling of agents on local network,

The <Use agent cluster on local network> flag is cleared.


What does the tester's logbook say?

 
Rashid Umarov:

What does the tester's logbook say?

PN	3	10:47:23.499	Tester	debug version of "heart050.ex5" detected
EJ	0	10:47:23.512	Tester	register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
QP	0	10:47:23.578	Tester	Local network farm switched off
KH	3	10:47:23.578	Tester	debug version of "MQL5\Experts\heart050.ex5" can be optimized on local agents only, no Cloud, no Farm


Спасибо, дошло.
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Is there any way to control the groups of checkboxes in the optimisation settings? Suppose I set "Martingale optimization" = true, then the first two checkboxes are unchecked and the bottom 5 are put, and vice versa.

Or can this be added to the optimizer? Say, when there are several big groups of optimized parameters and they need to be optimized sequentially, or individually, it would be handy, imho.


Two hands in favour.

 
Andrey Barinov:

Renat, please add another option, MQ Old, to the ME styling choice. The one that was there before. It's a small thing for you, but for many users it will save a lot of nerves.

I don't want to get used to a new style... I'm quite happy with the old one.

Thank you.

I second that.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:



 
Nikolai Semko:

Seconded.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:



Looks like nothing is going to happen for us....

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.05 13:51

Unfortunately, no. Use curly brackets for visual grouping of complex conditions, please.

We have a brand new engine.


 
Nikolai Semko:

I second that.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:



I wonder how many people use comments on functions (classes, structures...) using exactly the design on the left?
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
I wonder how many people use comments on functions (classes, structures...) using the layout on the left?
Well, I like the layout on the left. It is readable and detailed. My personal opinion.
