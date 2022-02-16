Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If a different optimiser, do the settings in this ?
development of optimiser and tester in MT5
It would be better to use standard features rather than startup scripts.
Well, I don't know what the standard optimiser lacks. With collection of information on frames (fxsaber collects information directly from database on passes) and possibilities to run in batch mode with INI-file - I don't know what could be invented that can't be tested with standard features...
build2132.
Spontaneous disabling of agents on local network,
The <Use agent cluster on local network> flag is cleared.
build2132.
Spontaneous disabling of agents on local network,
The <Use agent cluster on local network> flag is cleared.
What does the tester's logbook say?
What does the tester's logbook say?
Is there any way to control the groups of checkboxes in the optimisation settings? Suppose I set "Martingale optimization" = true, then the first two checkboxes are unchecked and the bottom 5 are put, and vice versa.
Or can this be added to the optimizer? Say, when there are several big groups of optimized parameters and they need to be optimized sequentially, or individually, it would be handy, imho.
Two hands in favour.
Renat, please add another option, MQ Old, to the ME styling choice. The one that was there before. It's a small thing for you, but for many users it will save a lot of nerves.
I don't want to get used to a new style... I'm quite happy with the old one.
Thank you.
I second that.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:
Seconded.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:
Looks like nothing is going to happen for us....
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.05 13:51
Unfortunately, no. Use curly brackets for visual grouping of complex conditions, please.
We have a brand new engine.
I second that.
It's really hard to get used to such thickets:
I wonder how many people use comments on functions (classes, structures...) using the layout on the left?