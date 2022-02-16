Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 15

New comment
 

Return the ability to set values for optimisation when Visualisation is checked.

It has now become impossible to set stop and step values based on Visualisation.

 
Slava:

Single test cache.

Then why does selecting a run from this list

does not update the data in the tester?


ZS Someone may not be aware of a very cool feature in the Tester. Now there's a much stronger thing than the HTML-statement. You can pass a tst-statement. In the Tester, when you open this file, it will look like this very single run has just been carried out. And you can view it not in a static HTML-statement, but with all the tools of the tester. For example, you canopen the tradeschart


 
fxsaber:

Perhaps some sort of Recent list should be made for the Character, Interval and Tip fields. The same way that selection lists work now.

On the other server the same problem occurred.

 

When will the access to the economic calendar from the tester be opened?

At the moment the result of access to the calendar is

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED

4014

System function not allowed to be called
 
Alexey Viktorov:

When will the access to the economic calendar from the tester be opened?

At the moment the result of access to the calendar is

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED

4014

System function not allowed to be called

There will be no calendar in the tester

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Please tell me, when is it planned to make the economic calendar accessible from the tester?

Perhaps someone will write a bible that will make the calendar functions work in the tester.

There are no technical obstacles to this.

 
Ilyas:

There will be no calendar in the tester

Thanks for not being rude:)))))

 
fxsaber:

Perhaps someone will write a bible that will make the calendar functions work in the Tester.

There are no technical obstacles to this.

It's not really necessary. Only for debugging purposes. Well, let it take a little longer to determine operability... after the demo test... Not a problem. There's no need to write anything additionally for the sake of a test.

 
Ilyas:

There will be no calendar in the tester

But it was promised before. What has changed?
1...89101112131415161718192021
New comment