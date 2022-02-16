Development plans for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester - page 15
Return the ability to set values for optimisation when Visualisation is checked.
It has now become impossible to set stop and step values based on Visualisation.
Single test cache.
Then why does selecting a run from this list
does not update the data in the tester?
ZS Someone may not be aware of a very cool feature in the Tester. Now there's a much stronger thing than the HTML-statement. You can pass a tst-statement. In the Tester, when you open this file, it will look like this very single run has just been carried out. And you can view it not in a static HTML-statement, but with all the tools of the tester. For example, you canopen the tradeschart
When you scroll down this list
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 trading strategy tester development plans
fxsaber, 2019.09.17 06:30
It's really slowing things down a lot.
Perhaps some sort of Recent list should be made for the Character, Interval and Tip fields. The same way that selection lists work now.
On the other server the same problem occurred.
When will the access to the economic calendar from the tester be opened?
At the moment the result of access to the calendar is
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
4014
System function not allowed to be called
There will be no calendar in the tester
Please tell me, when is it planned to make the economic calendar accessible from the tester?
Perhaps someone will write a bible that will make the calendar functions work in the tester.
There are no technical obstacles to this.
There will be no calendar in the tester
Thanks for not being rude:)))))
Perhaps someone will write a bible that will make the calendar functions work in the Tester.
There are no technical obstacles to this.
It's not really necessary. Only for debugging purposes. Well, let it take a little longer to determine operability... after the demo test... Not a problem. There's no need to write anything additionally for the sake of a test.
There will be no calendar in the tester