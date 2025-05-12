I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
again, AMD needs single-rang b-die their operating frequency is higher than bi-rang and give better performance, Predator monorang, but they seem to be out of chips and are now at OEM level (which is not too bad), if you can find on sale KF2 HOF at 3600 (4000 is almost nothing better) they will be the best option, they have from the beginning exclusive on b-die from samsung selected high frequency, need to keep in mind that the specified frequency on DDR4 especially not b-die and especially double-rangi on AMD likely will not work at the declared speeds, this specification is for Intel, amd have a special architecture for it
i don't know about trarippers, but on regular ryzen 3666 with acceptable timings is maximal available right now, even though it says 4200 on the memory
here is the likely running frequency of the chips in Ryzen, further luck etc.
Samsung single-ranked - 3466 MHz; (at ~3200 double-ranked)
Bi-rang Samsung - 3066 MHz, you can try to set it to 3200 MHz;
Single-ring Hynix - 3200 MHz;
Bi-rang Hynix - 2933 MHz;
Peer-to-peer Micron - 2933 MHz;
Micron bi-rangled - 2666 MHz;
again, AMD needs single-rang b-die their operating frequency is higher than bi-rang and give better performance, Predator monorang, but they seem to be out of chips and are now at OEM level (which is not too bad), if you can find on sale KF2 HOF at 3600 (4000 is almost nothing better) they will be the best option, they have from the beginning exclusive on b-die from samsung selected high frequency, need to keep in mind that the specified frequency on DDR4 especially not b-die and especially double-rangi on AMD likely will not work at the declared speeds, this specification is for Intel, amd have a special architecture for it
i don't know about trarippers, but on regular ryzen 3666 with acceptable timings is maximal available right now, even though it says 4200 on the memory
here is the likely running frequency of the chips in Ryzen, further luck etc.
Samsung single-ranked - 3466 MHz; (at ~3200 double-ranked)
Bi-rang Samsung - 3066 MHz, you can try setting 3200 MHz;
Single-ring Hynix - 3200 MHz;
Bi-rang Hynix - 2933 MHz;
Peer-to-peer Micron - 2933 MHz;
Micron bi-rangled - 2666 MHz;
again, AMD needs single-rang b-die their operating frequency is higher than bi-rang and give better performance, Predator monorang, but they seem to be out of chips and are now at OEM level (which is not too bad), if you can find on sale KF2 HOF at 3600 (4000 is almost nothing better) they will be the best option, they have from the beginning exclusive on b-die from samsung selected high frequency, need to keep in mind that the specified frequency on DDR4 especially not b-die and especially double-rangi on AMD likely will not work at the declared speeds, this specification is for Intel, amd have a special architecture for it
i dont know about trarippers, but on regular ryzen 3666 with acceptable timings, right now, the maximum speed is working, even if it says 4200 on the memory
On one of the workhorse for the sake of interest looked into AIDA64 - Predator 2x rank, denoted by the letter D in the code (single rank is denoted by S)
In my case I have got frequencies up to 3000 without any problems, in some applications it's possible to ramp up to 3200, but there's no much sense in it.
Frequencies 4000+ work with AMD Ryzen and Threadripper processors provided that they are supported by the motherboard,
You can also check the list of tested and compatible memory modules on the motherboard manufacturer's website
So far I've settled on this one.
There are doubts about the enclosure, it's not on the list. Any watercooling will fit in any case ?
Also have doubts on the RAM, I chose the frequency. The stone maximum holds 2933 I do not know clearly need to take 2933 or can more and the stone itself will cut down to 2933?
Looking for some help and suggestions from you ...
Gigabyte boards are in last place among enthusiasts, take a closer look at Msi MEG X399 CREATION
Memory is weak, if you have Predator 3200 cl 14 it should be a b-die chip, predator is made with a bunch of different memory manufacturers, there can be samsungs that overclock easily, and junix with micron that are not in vogue. 3200 with cl14 is almost 100% b-die samsung, models with 3200 with cl16 are almost 100% micron or junix, they won't run at high frequencies.About watercooling I wrote above, cooler to watercooler goes 120x120mm to make it efficient there will be 3 in a row of 12cm x3pc coolers, think about the size, of course not everyone will fit
So far I've settled on this one.
There are doubts about the enclosure, it's not on the list. Any watercooling will fit in any case ?
Also have doubts on the RAM, I chose the frequency. The stone maximum holds 2933 I do not know clearly need to take 2933 or can more and the stone itself will cut down to 2933?
Looking for any help and suggestions from you ...
You can get faster memory, the frequency is set in the bios. Fast memory can also run at lower frequencies, you just need to select the appropriate profile. As a rule the memory has XMP profiles. Please choose for your own frequency. All stones should be able to handle up to 3000 RPM, it is not a big deviation from the stock level.
PSU for such system is better to be of higher quality. These are Seasonic, Enermax or something similar. These manufacturers themselves develop circuitry and use high quality capacitors and components, as opposed to the thermaltake, which uses the OEM boards, that can supply the same Seasonic.
So far I've settled on this one.
There are doubts about the enclosure, it's not on the list. Any watercooling will fit in any case ?
Also have doubts on the RAM, I chose the frequency. The stone maximum holds 2933 I do not know clearly need to take 2933 or can more and the stone itself will cut down to 2933?
Looking for any help and suggestions from you ...
What about the coolant for the coolant? They say you should change it periodically, never used it myself.By the way, where is the video card on the list?
Have you decided on the coolant for the coolant? They say it needs to be changed from time to time, I've never used it myself.By the way, where is the video card on the list?
I have a R390 ATI Radeon which is good enough...