I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 35
in this branch after builds do they test on the same code? or each one on his own. upgraded CPU to 3800X and memory to 32 3200 it would be interesting to compare test results with someone, question is in which case the amount of RAM does matter.
This https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/319777 thread compares performance.
RAM capacity is important for EA, which consumes all RAM during testing/optimisation (by the number of cores)
Thank you, I will read now, try to do a test and contribute too. to this interesting task.
I haven't been able to load my 32 hectares by more than 50% yet.
(I have an idea to buy another 32 now so I don't have to look for the exact same one or change it completely).
Did I get it right in the pictures?
it's a bit of a drag on the memory)
I'm not talking about the water bottle, I'm talking about the box. But there's no good mini-boxes in the shops at the moment, just old junk.
A mini-box... It's more convenient to have a computer in a regular box with efficient and silent air circulation, but not next to it, but behind a wall... Made it so myself, so the kid doesn't threaten the computer and really liked it))
If buying 32 gigabytes doesn't bother you, it's better to change computers later on. It will be faster, quieter and more economical.
i have 64gb RAM and when optimised it loads 56-58...
To be honest, the last time I encountered a compatibility problem with Intel's DDR2 only, and I don't know if anyone has actually encountered a similar problem with DD3 memory or DDR4 on desktop computers. So it's safe to add on later if needed.
Better write in that thread. As a matter of fact I have to test 3 EAs in the branch twice - first time with agents by number of cores and second time with agents by number of threads. I have a variant with number of threads in the picture, for the tester to pass by number of cores I need to halve number of agents, because there are only 8 cores in processor.
If buying 32 gigabytes doesn't bother you, it's better to change computers later on. It will be faster, quieter and more economical.
It may be more economical, but it has enough power for a long time, I chose it so that the speed can be adjusted on all boards and if the cooler is normal, you can lubricate it later.
The only certainty is that it will have more light bulbs and light coming out of the system))
The thing is that when I decide to add memory they may stop releasing even the memory I put in.
I specifically put the memory at 3200 as the controller has.