The main question is whether the MT5 update will be releasedwith simplified ability to work on laptops and older (non-gaming computers) and the ability to work with programs written in mql4? (that will finally ensure a virtually painless transition of all traders to a new platform?) In this situation, I think this is the only opportunity for MetaQuotes Software Corp. to convince everyone to change the platform by offering BETTER CONDITIONS.
Speaking of 'Process Trends'.
MT5 shows an increasing tendency to develop independently of external factors, be it user wishes or objective necessity. What is this path and where it will lead, we do not know, but I assume that the user friendliness will appear at times. So hopefully...))
Unlikely.
The first answers I could get my hands on (several posts in a row from a thread two years ago):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Which language is better, MQL4 or MQL5?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.10.31 01:04
Naive approach.
This is understandable for those who have been doing dozens of "wishes" over the years and every time get a bunch of new "well, this one's not there". The problem is human psychology, and you mistakenly (like 99.9% of people) are trying to justify it with technical conditions.If the technical parameters worked and people were rational, everyone would have moved to MT5 a long time ago. From a technological point of view, the inhibition on MT4 is irrational.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Which language is better, MQL4 or MQL5?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.10.31 01:23
And what does compatibility with a ton of the old MT4 code with the old scheme of access to the data have to do with it? And the indicators are elementary the same in MT4 and MT5, if you use the ideology of MT5. Just compare the source code of standard indicators in MT4 and MT5.
My assertion was that having the MT4 code executable in the MT5 platform wouldn't change anything significantly. New rationales would have been invented.
Once again, since you didn't read my text verbatim. It wouldn't have helped at all.
Read my words again, please. It's a practice proven over time and poured into huge amounts of money around the world by thousands of companies. Us included.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Which language is better, MQL4 or MQL5?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2016.10.31 01:53
Please read the source code:
Why?
There! The most important and central question is WHY???? Why should we force everyone to switch to MT5? If you like MT5, work on MT5. Somebody may prefer MT4 - why should they be forced to migrate to some other company? Why not force them to switch to Ninja, for example? Or some other terminal? When people understand all the advantages of this transition, if there are any for them personally, they will not have to be forced. At most, we will have to explain and populize.
You have to understand that the MQL4 exec you allegedly "need" on MT5 is just an illusion, generated not by the technical conditions but by your psychology. If you do, you won't switch to MT5 anyway, but just find another reason to stomp on the old platform. You just don't realise it yourself. Better to make a connection to R and C#. You do not need it? You just don't understand anything about programming. ))
What do traders have to do with it? If the conditions on an MT4 trading account are better than on an MT5. If you put honey on it, nobody will need it. We are looking at the trading conditions first of all, and then at the terminal.
Okay. (chuckles) I agree you have an old car, in good condition. And if you are offered a car to replace your old one at no extra charge, the new car will have all the same features you have in yours, plus "air conditioning" and a more economical "fuel consumption". It seems like the last two points are a trifle, but it still gives the motorist a lot to think about.
I have a climate control, automatic transmission is not interesting, it uses little fuel and goes faster - do I need it? I need it fast. I can overtake a Porsche in a traffic jam. Euro 5, already Euro 3 - what do I need it for? Uncle Vasya's service is pennies, spare parts are pennies.
What do I need MT5 for, if I am satisfied with MT4? My trading robots are very expensive, I have already downloaded and written everything. Faster - do I need it, and what exactly do I need this faster for? Well, etc., by analogy.
By the way, I am not an MT4 user, but I quite understand their choice.
Be careful, otherwise they will anathematize you.
Already spoken in Renate's words )). A rapid development, visible to people with a developed abstract and philosophical outlook. Suggest to read his early works.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Questions from Dummies
Renat Fatkhullin, 2011.06.17 01:53
Gentlemen, the root of understanding lies in the simplicity of the platform. Simplicity for 99% of users and a conscious rejection of complications that can be understood by the remaining percentage of users.
Ask yourself "what you have to do to attract X million users to financial markets? If you have enough experience, the answer will be close to "make a simple system that removes complexities and unite the traders into a single ecosystem".
Instead of piling up OCO order settings (the panel is really not for the average mind) we have offered a very simple and straightforward order management scheme with integrated SL/TP. The vast majority of OCO orders are just SL/TP for current positions. By putting SL/TP inside we have minimized the number of additional orders and greatly simplified deal management.
ps: the order system issue is closed
That's the kind of development.
ZS: A few years ago you probably would have spoken with the same enthusiasm about the uselessness of CCA as you do today? Screw in the hedging. And, in my view, there's nothing for X millions to do in the financial markets.
Be careful, or you will be anathematized.
By the way, I was faced with switching to a new version of the terminal (not MT). Held on to the old one until the broker decommissioned it. It's been 2 years - still no full functionality of the old software has been restored, and probably won't be again. Of course it was my own fault - I was too lazy to rewrite the same thing for the new terminal. But this is my laziness, my software, and my time).
By the way, Peter, what's strange about talking about backwards compatibility? You must be a programmer. Well, imagine that starting with the next major version of the compiler you are told: "Comrade, rewrite your old scripts, we changed everything". That's nonsense, I'm not familiar with such examples.
ZS: although, if I'm not mistaken, python-2 -> python-3 also broke backwards compatibility. And there are apparently enough abstract and flos guys out there.