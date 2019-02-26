What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 66
ordinary leather boots then, of which there's a dizzying array in all tastes and colours.
A lot, but they're all awful.
You're hopelessly out of touch.
On MT4.
When they roll out a new phone, especially one from a well-known company, the consumer runs to buy it. (Not anymore by the way, but that's another topic).
When you launched MT5 over 10 years ago, very few people switched to it.
Why? That should be your marketing people's job.
Things turned around 2 years ago, and you know what you did to turn it around.
But most are still on mt4.
The funny thing is that all this is available in MT4 due to customization.
But in MT5 a lot of this was unattainable most of the time.
the funny thing is that it's all there in MT4 at the expense of customisation.
alas, the era of geeks was close, but it never came, the era of users continues....
the issue of simple things in MT4 was raised by me and many other people, but in MT5 it requires reading the literature, today the man askedhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/160683/page773#comment_10767703
i think it's little things like that that spoil the desire to use MT5 even for those who can, not to mention users who want everything out of the box
ZS: Your example of what you can do in MT by customization and graphics and .... I see it as a very cool car, and a herd of horses and drives like a toy, but to make the windows work you need to get under the bonnet, here's the manual, where and what jumpers to jumper and you will have working windows
I don't quite agree. Just giving more is not enough. You have to give accessibility and convenience. :)
As the saying goes, from gigaaaaant possibilities to tiny capabilities. ))