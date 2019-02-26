What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 66

New comment
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

ordinary leather boots then, of which there's a dizzying array in all tastes and colours.

A lot, but they're all awful.

 

When I ran out of the circus for a shawarma

Or is it the youth's style: cap, leggings (why do they call it a pair of trousers?), sneakers barefoot) and ... an obscure jacket?


Nah, there's something incomprehensible about some things in progress.

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

When I ran out of the circus for a shawarma

Or is it the youth's style: cap, leggings (why do they call it a pair of trousers?), sneakers barefoot) and ... an obscure jacket?


Nah, there's something incomprehensible about some things in progress.

You're hopelessly out of touch.


[Deleted]  
Renat Fatkhullin: Where is the mass consumer?

On MT4.

When they roll out a new phone, especially one from a well-known company, the consumer runs to buy it. (Not anymore by the way, but that's another topic).
When you launched MT5 over 10 years ago, very few people switched to it.

Why? That should be your marketing people's job.

Things turned around 2 years ago, and you know what you did to turn it around.
But most are still on mt4.

 
You're all evil :)
By providing MT5, you've given the gift of the grail.
But, as it happens, it's not for the masses. The masses should be attracted by offering them more of what MT4 has.
Say, more standard indicators, more timeframes, a tick timeframe, more types of charts, kagi, renko, etc..
(Competitors have all this).
[Deleted]  
jdjahfkahjf:
You're all evil :)
By providing MT5, you've given the gift of the grail.
But, as it happens, it's not for the masses. The masses should be attracted by offering them more of what MT4 has.
Say, more standard indicators, more timeframes, a tick timeframe, more types of charts, kagi, renko, etc..
(Competitors have all this).

The funny thing is that all this is available in MT4 due to customization.
But in MT5 a lot of this was unattainable most of the time.

 
Nikolay Khrushchev:

the funny thing is that it's all there in MT4 at the expense of customisation.

alas, the era of geeks was close, but it never came, the era of users continues....

the issue of simple things in MT4 was raised by me and many other people, but in MT5 it requires reading the literature, today the man askedhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/160683/page773#comment_10767703

i think it's little things like that that spoil the desire to use MT5 even for those who can, not to mention users who want everything out of the box

ZS: Your example of what you can do in MT by customization and graphics and .... I see it as a very cool car, and a herd of horses and drives like a toy, but to make the windows work you need to get under the bonnet, here's the manual, where and what jumpers to jumper and you will have working windows

Любые вопросы новичков по MQL4, помощь и обсуждение по алгоритмам и кодам
Любые вопросы новичков по MQL4, помощь и обсуждение по алгоритмам и кодам
  • 2019.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
В этой ветке я хочу начать свою помощь тем, кто действительно хочет разобраться и научиться программированию на новом MQL4 и желает легко перейти н...
 
Of course what I meant was that the user needs all this at the click of a button (as explained by Igor above, thank you), not through customisation.
Which in MT5 was, and will give a head start to the one in MT4. Only few know about it, even fewer know how to prepare it, and only a few will do it well.

I uninstalled MT4 today.
 
jdjahfkahjf:
You're all evil :)
By providing MT5, you've given the gift of the grail.
But, as it happens, it's not for the masses. The masses should be attracted by offering them more of what MT4 has.
Say, more standard indicators, more timeframes, a tick timeframe, more types of charts, kagi, renko, etc..
(Competitors have it all).

I don't quite agree. Just giving more is not enough. You have to give accessibility and convenience. :)

As the saying goes, from gigaaaaant possibilities to tiny capabilities. ))

 
By the way, in order for everyone to finally switch to MT5 we need brokers to provide the same trading conditions on MT5 as on MT4 at the very least. Because everything else (availability of tick history, custom charts, multicurrency testing, libraries developed and debugged by kind people for execution in MT4-style already exist). I don't know about others, but company A. is getting pretty close to that, spreads and execution are the same as on MT4 (only faster, of course), but the "entry ticket" is still a bit overpriced.
1...5960616263646566
New comment