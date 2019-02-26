What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 29
I wonder if anyone thinks about the impact of technology on algotrading?
It is no secret that Algotrading is 100% dependent on technology and it determines its fate. But they not only spur its development, they can also destroy it. The question is, how exactly does technology affect it? What happens to algotrading as it grows and is adopted?
Does anyone think that the more technology the better? Let's find out.
And so, step by step:
1. Simple coding allowed simple strategies to be automated, in the early days of algotrading. At that time it was exotic and there were few fans. However, objectively, a new direction was set. Trading branched out and it had a "little brother".
2. New stage. Addition of testing of trading systems. It allowed to polish strategies and achieve greater results. On the downside, testing has given rise to new illusions, which leads away from the market reality. The test story began to merge in the mind with the real market, and the test results began to merge with the expected trading results. In the mind, the market became increasingly virtual.
3. The next technological breakthrough in algotrading - optimization - created a new wave of interest in Expert Advisors. They suddenly started to show unbelievable results during testing and the Grail suddenly shone before algotraders, beckoning them with golden placers. Then a new kind of gold rush arose - the algorithmic gold rush, which can be classified as a great historical event. However, the price that algorithmic trading had to pay for the explosion of interest was the frontier of software development. Optimization took away the sense of complicating strategies and building capabilities, because it led to fast and unbelievable results. Further development of robots lost its raison d'être. And with it, the point of platform and language development disappeared. However, this does not mean that their development stopped. However, new technological possibilities began to raise questions of necessity. And doubts about the new capabilities were generated precisely by the development limit set by optimisation.
4. A new step forward, the Marketplace. It has opened the possibility of selling trading programs and aroused a new wave of interest. An alternative way of earning appeared and it was possible to get an income not only from trading, but also from selling programs. However, this also had to be paid for in the long term. The algorithmic trading was discredited by unscrupulous traders, who multiplied due to naivety of the buyers. Eventually, they achieved the removal of moderation, taking advantage of the opportunity and the pressure. Now, the freeloaders have been given complete freedom and are weeding out conscientious sellers for good, ruining algotrading's reputation and faith in it.
5. The next step is to add a connection to C#. It deprives you from the necessity of developing your own graphical possibilities of the language and throws already created libraries out. Creates a security gap in distributed programs. Creates an unfavorable background for the utilities that are being sold, discouraging developers from creating products for the Market.
6. Adding a link to the R-language will completely kill the meaning of strategy development. The point of MO in algotrading is to "feed" statistical information to a certain closed mechanism and it will give the result in the form of an algorithm of entering and exiting the market at the moments known only to it. One does not write a strategy on R, one gets rid of it.
Algotrading has a sad fate. What creates it, destroys it...
Thought I'd share my opinion on switching to MT5 as well. (Of course, no offense to MT5 platform developers)
First of all I prefer MT4 to MT5, because system requirements are lower, there are no freezes, glitches on old PCs etc.
The new terminal is very slow, it takes a long time to load, long startup ... Adaptation of programs(technical indicators and Expert Advisors) also causes some difficulties (they do not work the way they did on the old platform, you are constantly searching for something wrong in the program code, fixing, rechecking, etc.). I guess this is the reason of low demand and popularity of MT5. All that I have described above makes me feel uncomfortable, and it is for these reasons I am not even thinking of moving from MT4 in the next few years.
And I hope very much that MetaQuotes will leave the opportunity for ordinary traders to continue trading quietly on an earlier, but "familiar", "easy" and "stable" in operation, as well as a trading platform "tested over the years". The new MT5 terminal, in my humble opinion, unfortunately, does not have such "qualities" yet.
In short, to teach MT5 to understand mql4. So that everything written in mql4 would work in MT5.
I think they will switch to it in a week))).
...
I haven't read the whole thing, but I understand we have to rush to the shop, stock up on cereal, salt and matches, there is another apocalypse ahead?
In short, to teach MT5 to understand mql4. So that everything written in mql4 would work in MT5.
I think they will do it in a week)).
I agree. If we embed in MT5 a mode that would have a minimum load on the PC, respectively, with no glitches, slowdowns and other surprises, while being able to work with programs written in mql4, then everyone will switch to "this kind of MT5" without any questions. Such a transition will be almost painless for those who are used to MT4
That is, any progress is detrimental. Because it "makes it unnecessary" :-)
And for some reason it "empowers" others.
Where do we fix what?
I heeded your advice and gave up reading, anyway, all posts seem to be copied from Pioneer Pravda, slogans and conclusions written without facts, the style of an overgrown schoolboy
)))
Better popcorn, or sunflower seeds , whichever you prefer.
As long as you pay for mt4 nothing will change. Maybe we should make the same price for mt5 and stop all support for mt4 terminal.
If you say the same price should be applied to mt5, then what price should be applied to it?
It's the same company that develops both platforms!
When I read something like this it seems that I must have misunderstood something... although the point seems simple and cannot be understood in any other way...
You can get almost everyone to mt5 if you offer, for example, unique software that allows you to make money!
but there is no such thing at the moment...though...
in this case, who will refuse to switch?)
-Nobody!) (except for developers who like to do with mt4)