What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 27
No. I started with FoxBase in '91, and switched to Visual FoxPro, it was still part of Visual Studio. And when they took it out of VS, I didn't use it anymore.
And why do you need other things when you have MQL5, tester and signals?
At about the same time (a bit earlier) I was developing and maintaining criminal statistics for the UVD in Yandex.
statistics for the Department of Internal Affairs on YMB (Accounting Machine Language), Neva-501 and Iskra-555, and transport accounting for the regional State Automobile Inspection on dBaseIII and FoxPro.
Out of Metatrader I like MT-4 and its language (so far!) more!
Well, MT4 is both friendly and simple and has no requirements. Why reinvent it?
Yes, you are technically right. MT4 is comfortable for weak coders, they feel comfortable using it and do not need to switch. But MT4 is not eternal and becomes obsolete with time, and people always want something new and interesting. MT5 is supposed to be a logical continuation of MT4, but it denies the indiscriminateness and raises the bar of minimum professionalism of coders. Its requirements are not accepted by the core contingent of coders and they do not transition - and hence MT5 does not become a logical continuation of MT4. Which means it cannot replace it in the future. And that's a problem, because sooner or later, MT4 may become obsolete... Not necessarily quickly, but still...
You didn't understand a word I was trying to say at all. And the licences - read them.
Should I read them all or can I skip them all ))? I do not know what "free" means for you, maybe you have to pay extra? In short
So immediately and finish? You read, you read, but how do you read? You seem to fantasise more than you read. Everyone knows that something is free when it's free and can be used for free. What's so special about that quote you quoted above?
you got the opinions? now let's take a poll.
"what exactly do you need to move to mt5?"
Eliminate browsers, messengers, youtube, it's all we're going to run it through Metac.