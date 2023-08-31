Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 9
Maxim, the topicstarter stated that he has a tool that allows him to make regular 10-20% profits without the risk of losses. I don't believe that.
You stated that a guaranteed 10% a month cannot yield 200% a year. You are wrong.
I, as Sharikov, disagree with both. But for once, am I wrong?
we do not physically have instruments that bring a __guaranteed_ 10% per month (where are the guarantees, whose guarantees???)
But we have all about forex here as it seems ... let's assume there is a certain TS that brings a minimum of 10% per month.
According to the calculator, of course you are right, 12 months at 10% = 1.01 ^ 12
but you're not the first day here, and you know it's not true.FIX : 1.0 in forgetfulchenko's terms :-) almost "guaranteed 10%" per month is not at your own, it's a little less than doubling in a year...i.e. invested, worked hard all year and earned on top almost as much as invested.
in the best case (and it would be a great cp that is properly managed) at best = 0.1*12*(0.99^12) approximately at their
I don't believe in break-even trading systems. Even with a profit of 1% a month. I just don't know how or how to break-even. I know how to make a profit, but I do not know how to break-even.
No-no, one manager's drawdown is 5% and kopecks, the average monthly profit is 20% (he created another one, with 2% risk per transaction, respectively, and drawdown to 10%, the profit to 40%), and the other manager drawdown reaches 50%, but for 18 years. That is, from the early 2000s to 2016, if I am not mistaken, the tests show profit every year, the real forward that started in 2016, still shows the same results on history, and profit, unlike the first manager, is achieved in half a year or two, from 30 to 500% per annum, while the first has a profit every month. The first is more or less for people, the second is for the long term.
By the way, here is the second, his picture is not as smoothed as the first one's.
since 2016 account, real
The usual martin. The end is a bit predictable.
The other one? No, he just had a big stop, so three trades in a row dragged him into a big drawdown. And his neuronet is based on a simple correction along the trend.
The first one has a more intelligent neuronet base, its own analysis and therefore the results are better.
What if the logic of the owl does not allow for a drain and the drawdown over two years has fallen to a maximum of 8%?
any logic from known strategies does not allow to combine a trend and a flat due to the presence of a trading spread, so there will still be a loss, sooner or later.
you can clearly see the dips in the chart above.
if the risk is almost zero, the drawdown will be even lessif there are no dips, then there is obviously a wait-and-see situation with an accompanying growing drawdown "for good luck" to return to the plus
Let's see. I have been trading for a year and a half and it does not change the balance chart at all, chaotic amplitude, but in the long run it is always up.
Maybe that's why they are losing, because they are trying to separate the trend from the flat, and the above account uses a combination of strength and weakness of currencies+event patterns+neuro network. I.e. the complex approach that trades any movement.
If there are no failures, then there is obviously a wait-and-see situation with an accompanying growing drawdown "for good luck" to return to the plus side.
That's the point, the risk per trade is 1% (the second account has 2%). No over-exposure and no luck. Neuronet, it seems to me, cannot decide on luck, if the principles of price analysis are embedded in it.
If it's about the chart, it's a trending chip, unequivocally
And, someone believed in it so much that they decided to increase the risk by at least 3 times.
Only the profitability is small, 10 to 20% per month.
What's that?
The problem is that the profitability is huge! I would say it's incredibly huge. Only suckers newbies are running around looking for ways to "maximize the deposit" snorting at this rate of return thinking it's nothing.
And those who are smart know that the yield of 5-10% with moderate drawdown is very serious. And investors are catching traders with such rates, literally constantly steaming myfxbook and not only.
If you are a friend, you can really break even and then buy a flat again. With the rest you will live as an ordinary person with a salary of 50-60 thousand euros without taking any risks)) I would take a risk if I had such opportunities.