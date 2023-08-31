Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What's a PAMM with a start of $65 (on a graph like this). Alpa has a minimum of $300
Super PAMM. with 20% return, at the end of the year investors all go to McDonalds :-)
super-PAMM. with a 20% return, at the end of the year investors all huddle together to go to McDonalds :-)
And already a combined total of 2 PAMMs have invested $1000.
By the way, here is a fresh chart of one of the two.
If the manager will go to the canteen, then one of the investors, who has put in 300 dollars today, in a month can afford McDonald's
If grail, then take your grandmother / grandfather / granddaughter / granddaughter to trade there, get entry bonus, the number of entry bonuses are limited to the size of your family - plan registrations and for 10 relatives(bonuses) you will get costs only $ 150.
From personal experience - take a no deposit of $ 1500, with it will give a maximum 10% of profit nagotovat, then the account is frozen. In order to effect trade you have to deposit your $150, after this you will have $300 to trade with possibility to withdraw it in full on the account. But! it's necessary to trade a certain volume according to point 11 of the Bonus Agreement, also the last sentence really sticks out :)))) Here's a copy of it:
The broker is different. I have already served time in the ban for the absence of an offence, and you already have an offence: I wouldn't advise you to mention their names. The guys in charge here are like the courts of different instances: they seem to have the same court system, but they can overrule each other. You never know what the mood is.
There's no such thing as an alp broker )))))))) And there are enough bans as it is, you sneeze in the wrong place and you get banned.
From personal experience - we take a $1500 no deposit, it will give us a maximum 10% profit, then the account is frozen. For trading we need to deposit our $150, after that we have $300 to trade with an opportunity to withdraw the whole amount on the account. But! it's necessary to trade a certain volume according to point 11 of the Bonus Agreement, also the last sentence really sticks out :)))) Here's a copy of it:
The conditions are hellish, but this kitchen pays. I'm in it myself
It's a hell of a place, but it pays. I'm in it myself.
I agree, but I only trade there with bonus money, more or less successfully. Although everything is extremely harsh, like in the early noughties ))
Isn't there such a broker - alpa ))))))))
By the way, yes, didn't pay attention :-D))) Not even a rule like that "It is forbidden to post simplified forms of names of other brokers, companies etc", "It is forbidden to insinuate using forms of "Well you know who I mean" etc.
Although, mind you, your post was deleted after all. UPD ah no, in place
I once hinted at the name of the broker using its reputation: "people's broker from the red camp", "people's broker from the yellow camp" and nothing - wasn't deleted, but many people understood)))
By the way, yes, did not pay attention :-D))) Even the rule is not "It is forbidden to publish simplified forms of names of other brokers, companies, etc.", "It is forbidden to hint, using forms of "Well you know who I mean", etc.
Although, mind you, your post was deleted after all. UPD ah no, in place
I once hinted at the name of the broker using its reputation: "people's broker from the red camp", "people's broker from the yellow camp" and nothing - wasn't deleted, but many people understood)))
Well, it's not all that rigid, mentions of DCs are quite passable. They don't pass criticism of DCs, and that's logical, because MQs make money on them.
They have already invested 1000 dollars in 2 pams in total.
By the way, here is a fresh chart of one of the two.
If the manager goes to the canteen, then one of the investors, who has put in 300 dollars today, in a month can afford McDonald's
is that $65 in equity? how much is the manager's bonus?
you can even estimate the business plan for "honestly taking money from the public" ? :-)
is that with $65 in equity? how much is the manager's bonus?
you can even estimate the business plan for "honestly taking money from the public" ? :-)
Manager's bonus is 10%. But, after some time, it will go up to 25.
And the second manager, who is a long-term manager, has no commission.
No way, what a rip-off. I've been following the first one for more than a year already when he was testing his project on real account and I myself helped him. I have been following the first one for more than 6 years, he is a well-known character. You can trust both of them.
My broker has a long history too, they both pay. Everything's more than fine.
That's why I created the topic, that there are two grails in forex, only "for serious investors". The reaction of people to such a fact is interesting.
And I generally need it for a run-up, that's why I'm dissatisfied, what to choose: a long-long build-up or a run-up with a risk of loss