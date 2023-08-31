Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all?
Only the profitability is small, 10 to 20% per month.
He can never not leak. Sooner or later he will, no doubt about it.
He can never not leak. Sooner or later he will lose, no doubt about it.
And if the logic of the owl does not allow you to drain and the drawdown over two years has dropped to a maximum of 8%?
Only the profitability is small, 10 to 20% per month.
Are there any? I haven't seen any yet.
And if the logic of the owl does not allow you to drain and the drawdown over two years has fallen to a maximum of 8%?
With me, the logic of any expert does not allow for drainage.
But, at the same time - they regularly show unacceptable behaviour and are withdrawn from trading. As a result - I have not a dramatic drain, but a "drain at the speed of the spread".
And if the logic of the owl does not allow you to drain and the drawdown over two years has fallen to a maximum of 8%?
So tell us. Words are cheap these days. Not even a lot of it.
Are there any? I haven't seen one yet.
There are, two of them. One is very well known by its creator (a star trader in the CIS), the other is just starting to conquer the market. Moreover... both authors have neuro-networkers.
Only the first one has a simple basis - trading from correction to the trend (classic). The second one has a unique brainwashing without_the_bottle_of_the_formulas_foreign_force analysis.
The first one has been working for 4 years, but with a big drawdown.
The second one has been working for a couple of years.
I have a dissonance: to increase my small deposit and risk a loss, or to invest in one of these grails, but with a small profitability.
I have the logic of any expert not allowing for a drain.
But, at the same time - they regularly show unacceptable behaviour and are removed from trading. As a result - I don't have a sharp plummet, but a "plummet at the speed of the spread".
I mean, if not the spread, then the amplitude around zero gains? That's the norm owls.
There are, two of them. One is very famous for its creator (a star trader in the CIS), the other is just starting to take over the market. What's more... both authors have neural networkers.
Only the first one has a simple basis - trend correction trading (classical). The second has a unique brainwashing without the bottle of these formulas, the analysis of the strength of currencies.
The first one has been working for 4 years, but with a big drawdown.
The second one has been running for a couple of years somewhere.
I am in dissonance: to run up my shallow depo and risk losing it, or to invest in one of these grails, but with a small profitability.
If the pammas are at broker A...ri, throw me a link to them in your personal email, it's interesting to see.
There are, two of them. One is very well known by its creator (a star trader in the CIS), the other is just starting to conquer the market.
Why are you afraid to name names, at least the first one? Are they too famous to mention?
So tell us. Words are cheap these days. And a pittance even to much.
Let the intrigue heat up.)
Here are the charts from the second owl's reals.
The first 7-8 months, if I'm not mistaken, testing on centovik.
And this is already a pamm. Only the state is old, when it was 2-3 months.
And this is the same, only now, 5 months or so (though the fly lies, it is 102%, and it understates).
So, guys, there is a grail. You can't get rich right away with that kind of interest. And I need a boost, those percentages aren't enough(
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use