I asked the manager to create such a facility. He said "we'll see". In the meantime, I have created a PAMM with 2% risk per trade and the average drawdown has increased to 8% and the average profit to 30-40% max. Well, at least something
do not forget that this is PAMM - there is a part of the budget frozen for payments and exits. That is, the organizer needs a "cushion" not only from trading conditions and strategy, but also for the fact that someone may withdraw and take away their money. This way the withdrawal of depositors will not cause fundamental revision of the current MM.
The Organizer needs a "cushion" not only from trading conditions and strategy, but also for the fact that someone may withdraw and take away their money. This way the withdrawal of depositors will not cause fundamental revision of the current MM.
red broker In...forex
If grail, take your grandmother/grandfather/granddaughter/granddaughter there to trade, get an entry bonus, the number of entry bonuses is limited to your family size - plan registrations and for 10 relatives(bonuses) you will only get an outlay of $150.
Do not forget that this is a PAMM - there is a part of the budget frozen for payments and exits. That is, the organizer needs a "cushion" not only fromit seems that the real drawdown turned out to be 10-20 and profit around 45-50. This is rather very risky and one has to look at all the conditions.
trading conditions and strategy, but also on the fact that someone may withdraw and take away their money. So that the withdrawal of depositors does not lead to a radical revision of the current MM.
No-o-o, the drawdown of one manager is 5% and pennies, the average monthly profit is 20% (he created another one, with the 2% risk per transaction, respectively, and the drawdown to 10%, the profit to 40%), and the other manager has a drawdown of 50%, but for 18 years. That is, from the early 2000s to 2016, if I am not mistaken, the tests show profit every year, the real forward that started in 2016, still shows the same results on history, and the profit, unlike the first manager, is achieved in half a year or two, from 30 to 500% per annum, while the first has a profit every month. The first is more or less for people, the second is for the long term.
By the way, here is the second, his picture is not as smoothed as the first.
since 2016 account, real
The pictures are nothing. What makes you think that an advisor won't leak after two years, for example. Age 8 months, that's the age of an infant. Show me an account where it will be at least 3-4 years old. Not serious at all.
The account above is almost 3 years old.
And, to drain it, you need logic. For example, trading on indicators when the market is changing. Or the patterns that do not work in the year of the pig. We have an unique analysis of the chart, that defines the strength of pairs, and he buys/sells the lagging pairs, or weakening pairs by dynamics. I.e., in order to sell with a 1% stoploss, you need, firstly, a very long wait, and secondly, during this long wait pairs cannot be so different, there will be some collapse. Thirdly, a self-learning neural network will adjust to any "sentiment", if there is one.
The second one has the classic - trading from correction, multicurrency. I.e., it needs some flat horizontal flat on all the major currencies at the same time, and for a very long time, for the market to "cheat" the neuro-networker. This does not happen in the nature.
The position "it's going to sell anyway" is simply not supported. At the very least, you need grounds. Von, Georgi does not leak out either, but misbehaves. Soon he will educate them and they will start behaving normally!
Only the profitability is small, 10 to 20% per month.
10-20% a month isn't a big deal? It's the real deal).
10-20% a month isn't a big deal? It's the ultimate grail)
I have $100 available, 20% of it is bae. I don't have enough to pay for my UPU and the Internet, or even to buy ice cream for my lady. And more than a hundred is too much money I've spent before, I can't afford more yet.
But if I had at least 50% - mmm, another matter))
And what is this PAMM with a start at $65 (on the chart like this). Alpa has a minimum of $300.
The broker is different. I have already served time in the ban for the absence of an offence, and you already have an offence: I would not advise you to mention their names. The guys in charge here are like the courts of different instances: they seem to have the same court system, but they can overrule each other. You never know what the mood is.