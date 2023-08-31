Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
100% a year with a 10-15% drawdown, no martin, with stops and a history from five years would suit 99% of the willing!
It's an unsolvable mystery to me
How intelligent adults and not poor men often
With a serious expression on their face
That they are "happy with 100% a year with a 10-15% slump over %predicate here the right number of years".
True, perhaps, they say that in every adult inside there is a child who never stops believing in fairy tales and magicians
P.S. And yes, something I've overlooked another 1% of those who aren't even happy with that :lol:
In all the time when I was looking for accounts for portfolio investments on PAMMs and various signals, I came across only one interesting account, trading since 2014 with stops.
Unfortunately I didn't find an advisor for it on the web, nor did I find the detailed trading idea itself. But if I had continued investing, an account with this or a similar profitability graph would have been in my portfolio.
(not an advertisement here, just a display of a rather nice chart)
For all the time I was still searching for accounts for a portfolio of investments on PAMMs and various signals, I came across only one interesting account, trading since 2014 with stops.
Unfortunately I didn't find an advisor for it on the web, nor did I find the detailed trading idea itself. But if I had continued investing, an account with this or a similar profitability graph would have been in my portfolio.
(no advertising here, just a display of a quite nice graphic)
Cute... yes it is gorgeous...
I think semi-annual statistics is enough to subscribe to such a signal. Then once a month you can monitor if the signal control parameters are still available :)
so is this a manual or algo strategy you have? i.e. test results of some kind, on history
That's it, it says so in the beginning.
Well, the kid's on his way. Good luck.
In all the time I was searching for accounts for a portfolio of investments on PAMMs and various signals, I came across only one interesting account, trading since 2014 with stops.
Unfortunately I didn't find an advisor for it on the web, nor did I find the detailed trading idea itself. But if I had continued investing, an account with this or a similar profitability graph would have been in my portfolio.
(not an advertisement here, just a display of a rather nice chart)
In all the time I was still searching for accounts for a portfolio of investments on PAMMs and various signals, I came across only one interesting account, trading since 2014 with stops.
Unfortunately I didn't find an advisor for it on the web, nor did I find the detailed trading idea itself. But if I had continued investing, an account with this or a similar profitability graph would have been in my portfolio.
(not advertising here, just a display of a quite nice chart)
Roman, this chart is very bad and misleading with the fact that in the intervals it is not so obvious that many months are not making profits and even going down.
And subscribers don't like this kind of trading. You look closely at the marked area and you will understand.
I have one of versions of such, so I'll tell you what I've seen: first, you run script that downloads history for all pairs available at broker (terminal) till certain date (a year or more, I think... or less). Then you start the Expert Advisor (weighs 120 Kilobytes), it starts to be slow (sometimes long, sometimes fast), then after a while it produces the endless alerts for examination of pairs, on the left upper chart appears rapidly changing inscriptions with pair names, then the robot has a few days of silence and starts to work. While the robot is working, it emits alerts stating that a virtual trade has been opened or closed and the data has been saved in a file in the Files folder of the client terminal. There is a lot of writing in global variables. This is how an Expert Advisor learns to trade on loss-making currency pairs and when the results improve, it opens real trades on them.
This is what I have seen, but the main information is from the author himself, of course. He says that owls are a neural networker with a self-learning module.
is there a link to the author's posts?
is there a link to the author's posts?
He has a website, with theory, strategy and owls.
Since the author does not sell the latter, but "shares" them, and not all of them, I think the link to his site can be downloaded.
Personally, I did not understand a thing there, even with a bottle. But for us foolish investors, the main thing is to invest and forget.
https://www.respectscale.com/
The culprit is in the section Event Analysis/Reflectors (last in the list), and the author also sits on the forum broker on "And", the link to the theme is there on the site, if anything. There's also a pamm
He has a website, with theory, strategy and owls.
I think the link to his site may be downloaded, since the author does not sell the latter, but "shares" them, and not all.
Personally, I did not understand a thing there, even with a bottle. But for us foolish investors, the main thing is to invest and forget.
https://www.respectscale.com/
The culprit is in the Event Analysis/Reflectors section (last on the list), and the author also sits on the broker forum on "E", the link to the topic on the site, if anything. There's also a pamm there.
Thanks! I'll try it tonight, just a bottle of semi-dry is waiting for Friday night.ugd. Read. The author had better not even begin to write something ... so you do not understand anything. 18lvl oblique. For some simple concepts absolutely, invented the hell out of analogies.