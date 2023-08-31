Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 11
It's not "no big DC")) )))
It's scammers in the guise of a brokerage house. And I'm not saying it's just a kitchen. I'm saying that it's a scam. And that it's a dirty scam.
Today it's the only brokerage house I've ever seen. Thank God! Even the well known DC on T has fixed itself.Maybe when you get it - your league will stop leaking?
I've been talking to the "I" broker on their forum for five years now. Not one person I know has ever seen posts about being profited from it, many of them are managers. There are hundreds, thousands of people, the forum is even dumbed down. Most often they complain about incorrect stop, but all complaints are settled. I would say that you have had bad experience with this.
I think you have a sad experience, so sad that there is a big sediment. Or you read reviews and draw conclusions based on them. But if you open the reviews of any broker, there will be the same ones about fraud, someone is unlucky. There will always be a percentage of people who are unlucky enough to work with a broker and there will be some conflicts. So it has nothing to do with E in particular.
I can't make the market itself a bullet with an offset centre of gravity, you never know where it will fly out. In my own experience, I do not manage to make more than 100% a year with a drawdown not exceeding 15%.
these are the results...
Are you using a neural network as well? Or your algorithms?
My own algorithms, I've worked with neuronics too, or rather with Random Forest.
Maybe when you figure it out, your league will stop leaking.
Why would she stop leaking?
It doesn't leak, it works like it's supposed to work. I'm surprised at people who think that if you put two opposing systems together, they can make a profit... If there was no spread, they would give zero in total. If there's a spread, they would give a "loss at the speed of the spread". The league provides that kind of loss, it's not about making money, it's about "a pool of well-established TS", I've said many times before.
When you finish reading this post, you will understand about both the kitchens and the market.
The market (the whole market) is a kitchen.
Well, what does this have to do with the DC, what does it have to do with "interbank", what does it have to do with quotes, if it's just a question of terms?
Usually, when they say "kitchen", they mean "non-kitchen", but if "the whole market is a kitchen" - what is the meaning of this epithet? Well the Volga flows into the Caspian Sea. Thanks, CEP, I'll keep that in mind.
That is what I mean.
You just have to adjust if you like the terms.
The choice is up to the customer.
And always understand - you got in, you're to blame.
That's a strange goal. To create a pool of well-established draining TCs. )))
And on the topic, I understand that Chu...v has recently lost more than 1.5 million dollars of investors' money in his PAMMs, but the topikaster still believes in him?
Just E bans everyone who complains. And there's not a few of them.