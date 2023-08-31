Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 15
ugd. I've read it. That's a case where the author had better not start writing anything... that's why you don't understand anything. 18lvl oblique. For some simple concepts absolutely, invented the hell out of analogies.
Well yeah, used to what the internet has taught me: line, level, wave, correction and so on.And there are some events, thresholds, contras, semi-contras, babels...
the MA-scheme is smoothed out and that's about it.
the signal lags, in general nothing unusual:
Anyway, they take zigzag extremums or something like that instead of prices(event-driven model), compared to price increments these events have a non-zero correlation :D
and linear discriminant analysis or analogues are applied to such data (determination of leading/lagging instruments for the period, and statistics by period)
That's basically all I've seen so far from the description. Well, it's a normal approach, I just didn't see any neural networks there
Now it's better))) Don't ask if you get it or not. Yeah, it's not a mash-up to cross, I suppose.
It's the author himself that's talking about the neural network. And, judging by the fact that the latter gave me some file with a list of real numbers, calling it "transferring my EA's experience to your copy", and also says that he uses"self-training EA with artificial intelligence", I think he means neural networks... I really don't remember if he used the word "neural networks" himself))) I'll ask him.
Maybe I should get him on the phone, open a signal...
Call me, we'll make a ruckus.) Well, if regression analysis is used, I guess it's just a simple coefficient transfer.
it's like a neural network, but with one persepron... so it's not very complete, but it's already an artificial intelligence
Thanks! I'll try it tonight, just a bottle of semi-dry is waiting for Friday nightugd. I've read it. It's a case where the author had better not start writing something... that's why you didn't understand anything. 18lvl lexicality. For some simple notions absolutely, invented hell knows what analogies.
So the author is a professor of something. We are not professors before his clever, eloquent words.
Well, not a professor of econometrics, because there is a common terminology in this case, including for describing the models used
Leonid Serafimovich
The author of event-driven technical analysis of financial markets. Leonid is an author and developer of the RespectScale system of automated event analysis, ReflectorX, LargeFeeder, Arbiter series of event-driven reflexive trading robots, and other software that implements the author's methods for trade decision making automation and trade automation in financial markets. She is editor of an information and analytical PLM journal CAD/CAM/CAE OBSERVER. D. in Technical Sciences.
Candidate. Not a professor.
Laugh it up, laugh it up. I was already ridiculed four months ago for appealing to him and his owl, and now some of them have invested in his pamm. I certainly didn't gloat on that forum, but I really wanted to.
Anyway, agree, the main thing is the result. And so far it is positive. And in all senses: there is profit, low drawdown, no martingale and averaging, no overshooting, short stop in 1% of depo (2 - in other pamm), positive testing in 8 months with 300% result, positive current pamm with the same result. And, if the logic behind the owls (as said above - some kind of statistical regression analysis) is working, then market changes (annual cycles) won't touch it and it will work... at least for a very long time.
are the trades opened in pairs? i.e. at least two at a time?
It depends. Sometimes one, sometimes two, three, four... I've had a maximum of eight trades in a row in my memory. And all of them use different instruments. They are closed differently: sometimes they reach virtual TP, sometimes they reach real SL, sometimes they do not reach it and are closed earlier, in profit or loss.