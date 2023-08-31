Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 13
I agree about the fresh drawdown. He has three trades on the same instrument right before the news, what kind of neuronet is this. And I warned him that it was a big risk when they allowed the owl to open several trades in a row, while before it was impossible, until one trade closes, the other would not open. That is, in the days when they were still giving their robot (weighed under 5 megabytes) with some wild protection in the form of a separate program (reminiscent of ancient StarForce on game discs) to use.
Now they are going to change everything.
God willing!
But the topic of the topic of the topic doesn't seem to be relevant?
There are no accounts that don't drain at all?
Or shall we say - working without meaningful slippage?
How much does it mean? There's a double-edged sword here, you can go fast and with a risk to lose everything once, and you can go slow with 100% a year and 10-15% drawdown, but nobody wants that, everybody wants fast, and every day)
It can be fast and big but with the risk of losing it all one day, or slow - 100% a year and 10-15% drawdown, but no one wants that, everyone wants it fast and every day)
God willing!
But the topic of the topic doesn't seem to be relevant?
There are no accounts that don't drain at all?
Or shall we say - are they operating without significant drawdowns?
As for the CIS trading star, I would not be in a hurry: he will change the rules, reduce the risk, sharpen his neural network and go on living.
As for one Latvian novice, a PhD in Technical Sciences, who assembled in his garage a neural network with a self-learning module based on a unique author's analysis, here is a categorical "exists". Even though he previously called the system purely trending.
For him, the beginning of January was on the contrary, very profitable. It is 6 months old, and 8 months before that I have been working on another account.
So, it's too early to demolish the topic.
If the signal says to buy it again, the robot buys it. 100% per year with a 10-15% drawdown, without martin, with stops and with a history of five years would suit 99% of those who want it!
I can't say about 5 years, I've been testing since 2017, and events like the franc in 2015 and the pound in 2016 are hard to beat with a robot. there are stops, without them there are only plums in real life (I've already been there many times). what do you consider as a martin?
Yes, the score is interesting. Today, though, it's on the downside. Let's see what happens next. I've seen a lot of them. With interesting strategies. Usually ended up in a bad way.
But this one is unique. I have already made 149 trades since the beginning of the year.
Is it something he does in the garage? )))
Steve's chair has been occupied for a long time now.
He does have an excruciatingly long minus, then renews the increase. I.e., he maxes out, then he flatlines for weeks to months. He gets stronger, then updates max and goes flat again. However, it has no drawdown of equity and has a stop loss of 1% per trade. Max may open 15 trades in a row to avoid losing more than 15% at a time. According to the author, everything depends on the events (this is how he calls waves on the chart, although he does not consider his analysis to be wave-based); if there are waves and in the right situation, he opens deals.
And since the broker has more than a hundred pairs at E, the Expert Advisor monitors 90 currency pairs. Something like this happened at the beginning of January and the EA has opened everything out of 90 pairs and that is why there are so many deals.
I am kidding about the garage, of course, but the author has a very promising car.
That's fine. An unorthodox strategy. And that often pays off. If it's a good strategy of course )). There seems to be nothing wrong here. Not like your first candidate. He's good at marketing, but not so much at trading.
And here, I would even say cool!
By the way, the first candidate has great marketing, the second candidate has no marketing at all. I cannot ask anyone, no one knows who this character is and what kind of Expert Advisor he is: neither negative nor positive feedbacks. Although the author's site is many years old, as well as his trading account.
By the way, his other account is also six months old and has less risk per trade.
Good candidate for the demagogic theme about the grail and breakeven!
The first one's not posh. He's obsessive, viral.
And I've seen the bill. It's just that the risks are lower. On flyovers for some reason it hasn't been updated since 30th December.
There aren't many such public charts to overlook.