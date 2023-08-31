Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 2

Так то, ребятки, грааль существует. С такими процентами сразу не разбогатеешь. А мне нужен разгон, этих процентов мало(

What is the problem? We divide the profit percentage by the percentage of maximum drawdown and after increasing the deposit by the resulting percentage we double the lot.

 
Alexey Gureyev:

I asked the manager to create such a unit. He said "we'll see". I have already created a BMM with 2% risk per transaction and my manager increased my average drawdown to 8% and my average profit to 30-40% max. Well, at least something

 
Ivan Butko:

Well, about 360% a year. You can sell a flat, put the money in the account, take it out in a year and buy 3 flats

 
In 8 days it has already shown 400% . I'm thinking of betting it on a real account while it's only a test grail))
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Or you could end up without a flat at all, which is more likely

 
Alexey Gureyev:

Or you may break even and then buy a flat again. For the rest you will live as an ordinary person with a salary of 50-60 thousand rubles without taking risks)) I would take a risk if I had such opportunities.

 
Lenar Timergalin:

I would take my chances if I had two flats).

 
Alexey Gureyev:

It's not interesting when you can lose everything or earn a lot, and you trade very, very carefully))

 
Lenar Timergalin:

There, the argument, especially when I'm a pauper with a hundred dollars to lose. The other budget will be more expensive and more painful.

Nice grail, by the way.

 
Ivan Butko:
If there was a unit that would never sell out and earn 10% a month, I would bring in all the money I could find. What about me, a couple of tens of millions of dollars would have been poured into it by now.
