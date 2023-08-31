Would you invest in a PAMM account that does not drain at all? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If there was a money market that would never sell out and make 10% a month, I'd take all the money I could find and put it there. What about me, there'd be a couple of tens of millions of dollars in it by now.
Well, you've got millions, you're lucky. I'd have to blow my money, then bang! - invest it in one of those two grails and voila - lying on the lawn next door to Kate Beckinsale and telling her how I watched Van Helsing on VHS.
There, an argument, especially when I'm a pauper with a hundred dollars to lose. Another budget would be more expensive and more painful.
It's a nice little grail, by the way.
I've got some old stuff lying around, slightly modified now by dablakos)
Well, you've got millions, you're lucky. I'd like to break even so I can bang it into one of those two grails and voilà - lying on the lawn next door to Kate Beckinsale and telling her how I watched Van Helsing on VHS.
Why? If you have such a Grail (profit 10% per month with a maximum drawdown of 8%), publish the signal here, after a year, a year and a half, you'll get a million (rubles, of course) from subscribers every month.
Why? If you have such a Grail (profit 10% per month with a maximum drawdown of 8%), publish the signal here, after a year, a year and a half, you'll get a million (rubles, of course) from subscribers every month.
If only it were mine. I wrote a little above that it's not my PAMM account. Something similar is implemented in my main signal, but it's not the same. I closed the month at minus 2.5%. But everything here is supposed to be perfect D))))
My manager is PhD in technical sciences, who spent twenty years on forex (software analysis) and on neural networks and combined all together to make one whole. And now he has a learning owl that does not need to be "optimized" and retrained. The result of this brainchild is on the first page below.
Here, if he earned 50-100%, he could accelerate it first and then gradually reduce the risks. I think it would be ideal
In the tester ran and for 10 months showed +1800% growth and +1540% of spread Total: 3340%. Eh, how beautiful everything is, but only while in the tester))
So it will remain a tester grail.
In the tester I ran and showed +1800% growth for 10 months and +1540% of spread Total: 3340%. eh, how beautiful everything is but only in the tester))
A hundred thousand orders!!!? It takes the bravest broker for this task
A hundred thousand orders!!!? It takes the bravest broker for the task
red broker In...forex
red broker in...forex
You must have started trading very recently...
I've been trading since 2009, during that time I changed 5-7 brokers and then went back to In...forex.