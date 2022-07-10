ePayments - everything? - page 31

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZecGpyMvhtR3scg8SrRzJf2nkYzGl_Z7_DSJbebG-SI/edit#heading=h.w3344fz6rouw

channel @Leadrock_general

Официальный ответ от FCA по ситуации с ePayments
  • docs.google.com
Официальный ответ от Управления финансовой политики (FCA) по ситуации с ePayments Systems Limited (благодарности Leadrock Network) РУССКИЙ ПЕРЕВОД Благодарим вас за обращение в Управление финансовой политики (FCA). Я понимаю, что вы связались с нами сегодня по вопросу касательно ePayments Systems...
In your office, remember to download a confirmation to your email


and download everything about your transactions.

preferably in english

 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

To do what?

Just in case for now.

there's a group on telegram

there are several dozen people there, a general discussion of the situation, speculation, rumours and so on, it's easy to find the group

They've gone quiet. A couple of days ago they wrote news that they had made a step forward and that's it, silence....
 
Yeah and it's been a week now....
Silence, but not on the Internet, four groups on Telegram (two Russian and two non-Russian), ranting and raving, writing complaints to the Parliament, which has a reputation for not defending the rights of citizens. They are thinking about what to do. So things are like this. In the meantime, advcash is issuing cards for everyone, it is not a bad system to replace it with perfect money (I wrote earlier, it should work together with MQL).

 

it is said that some people have been sent a request for information on the origin of the money.

Where the money comes from.

Has anyone been sent?

So far only this has been sent today and that's it. Nothing new in general.


