Vitalii Ananev:

If you exchange currency not through WebMoney Keeper, but through a special service wm exchanger then if you try there can be a very profitable exchange almost at the current rate moex.

I'll let you in on a secret: there is an even better service, it was recommended to me here on the forum.
www.bestchange.ru
Look at it. It has even better rates.

I used internal webmoney rates back in 2007, they are ridiculous.
 
Here's an even better one: >>>

I exchanged several times at a rate higher than the national one, and it even surprised me.

I looked it up. same exchange offices. the rate is a little better by 1 kopeck...

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

My ATM withdrawals are not included in this 300 ue, only payments at retail outlets.

You are right. I did not buy anything in December, I only withdrew money from my card and was charged a 2.9 service charge.
 
Ilya Malev:
I don't understand why this system is still on everyone's list of withdrawal methods in the LC

Can you suggest something better?

Ilya Malev:

It is noticeable, which is probably why mastercard (decent people that is) does not give it its licence. You are free to work with whomever you like, but in my opinion, there is a "Stockholm syndrome" going on here.

You're paranoid, mate.
I have no problem with epayments, the cards work without any misfires, everything works fast and clear as it was from the beginning.
When you run out of epayments, the easiest way to withdraw money is via mql5 - wm - yandex. When exchanging WMR for Yandex, you will usually get a surcharge.)
Withdrawal from Yandex 10k per month for free, then 3% but not less than 450 rubles.
Make a card for his wife and you can withdraw 20k a month, their cards are cheap.
You can also use them at the shops without any problems at all.

 

What happened to registering with ePayments?

I wanted to register, but at the stage of confirming the code, which should come in the mail, everything stops.

The letter does not come to the mail. Pressed to resend many times, the result is the same - no letter with the code.

Checked the registration process on different computers and at different times.

screenshot of Epayments

