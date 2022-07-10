ePayments - everything? - page 35

New comment
 
Alexander Bereznyak:
it's over, no one's going to bother with the change...


Well, people out there have had 200k or more in their possession/storage/whatever - It's a crazy idea, of course. But there must have been a reason for it.

[Deleted]  
Alexander Bereznyak:
that's the end of it, no one is going to bother with the change...

There's no end in sight, the answer doesn't even say that. It says they work with a firm, and ePayments works, but just the fact alone that they have some strange non-disclosure policy.

[Deleted]  
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:

There's no end in sight, the answer doesn't even say that. It says they work with the firm, and ePayments works, but the only fact is that they have some strange non-disclosure policy.

Right. And that they have enforcement bodies etc.
We have to wait and hope
 
sounds like a formality.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


Well, people out there have had 200k or more in their possession/storage/whatever - It's a crazy idea, of course. But there must have been a reason for it.

It's nothing, they took even more than that in Cyprus back in the day.

[Deleted]  
Alexander Bereznyak:

It's nothing, in Cyprus they took even more than that at one time

it's in Cyprus, it's warm there

 
Alexander Bereznyak:

it's nothing, they took even more than that in cyprus back in the day.

Well, we don't move millions of euros here.

And it's all commensurate.

For some people, $10,000 is a disaster. And for someone, $10,000 is nothing........

Some people need 100 quid a month...

 
AdCash needs to be switched to.
[Deleted]  
Andrei Novichkov:
AdCash is the way to go.

it's a personal matter, the main thing is to get the pennies back

[Deleted]  

People, confirm that this was not the case before, now when logging in it always asks for confirmation - that it is not a robot

Writing in telegram groups

1...282930313233343536373839404142...46
New comment