ePayments - everything? - page 14

New comment
 
In eastern Ukraine, everything is already "everything" for sure. Even in free territory.
[Deleted]  
Artem Prischepa:
In eastern Ukraine, everything is already "everything" for sure. Even in free territory.
There you go, if you're not interested in politics, it will be interested in you. Sadness
 

A letter has arrived:

From October 1, 2019 WebMoney will stop supporting WMR wallets for Russian citizens. This means that from this date we will not be able to send transfers to WMR accounts of Russian citizens in WebMoney.

Transfers to WMR accounts of citizens of other countries will be available until November 25th. After that service will be permanently unavailable.

Transfers to WMZ and WME accounts will work without changes.


 
Is it bad at all with Epayments? EP withdrawal disappears in DC, in MQ too, what's going on?
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Is it bad at all with Epayments? The withdrawal to EP is disappearing in DC, in MQ also disappeared, what is happening?


what's up.......


I'm waiting for epayments ........

 
So, is ePayments no longer supported in Mql5? I want to make a withdrawal, it's no longer on the list of withdrawals available. What is the problem? Will it work out or is it too late to wait?
 
Fast235:

On the map, are you blind or what, for a week already 2 dozen people came to ask tomatoes, how do you even without reading the main page here to make money here, bugs and bugs about the changes will also create here on the topic?

No reason to be rude to people! If you yourself went and read, you would know that the admins responded and deal with the issue and soon withdrawal to EPayments will be available!!! And the withdrawal to the card fee 1.5% and EP no fee at all!

[Deleted]  
Hi. Today I saw that the withdrawal is only possible on PayPal. It does not work in Ukraine at the moment. Is there any way to withdraw still toePayments orCardpay? Who has faced with it?
 
Yurii Grinchuk:
Hi. Today I've seen that withdrawal is possible only to PayPal. It does not work in Ukraine now. Is there any way to withdraw to ePayments orCardpay? Who has faced with it?

ePayments is still waiting, it was promised last week. It is possible to withdraw via CardPay, the transfer is instant. However, so far only to VISA. MasterCard has not yet been connected.

 
Ihor Herasko:

ePayments is still waiting, it was promised last week. It is possible to withdraw via CardPay, the transfer is instant. However, so far only to VISA. MasterCard has not been activated yet.

CardPay ? What CardPay ? There is no CardPay...

One PayPal is totally unacceptable and inconvenient and inaccessible.

1...789101112131415161718192021...46
New comment