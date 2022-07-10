ePayments - everything? - page 12
I looked too. You can't go to Russia or Ukraine. They have inside, like, here, we have plans to expand coverage, but that may be in the plans for another hundred years.
To Ukraine you can - EU economic zone.
(Residents or passport holders of the European Economic Area can get a card)
How is this to be understood then?
Just got screenshots from their website
Purely as a guess. If you talk to support and order the card to, say, a trusted person in the EU, even in your own name. And he will forward it to you. Then you have the card, and you won't set anyone up.
They may well agree to it.
Looks like it's not about the limit.
In other countries for some reason just do not send. Although purely logically, well charged shipping in the amount of the card issue and no problems.
Just specifying the country is not enough - the system is smart - it checks by IP.
It's not a good option in someone else's name. They would have to tell you that they did not pay taxes for this money back in the EU. If you order it, then only in your own name. Here I am, Russian resident, I'm in Cologne, deliver the card there. No, that's not it either. You need a EU passport. Otherwise what's the point? We deliver here, we don't deliver there. And by the way, the Epement card partners are MasterCard. How else would they react to such a trick. It seems to me that this could end in a blockage.
IP is such a small thing that if you really want to, you can get around the balloon in a few seconds/minutes
do you have passport details, residency - UA ?
ps. first register, get verified, then order.
If you are nota "resident or passport holder of the European Economic Area", the card will not be sent to you.
The sticking point is your nationality, not your country of residence.