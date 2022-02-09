Preparing scalping - page 19
there's a clear-cut con man in the picture.)
there was nothing like it in the merry '90s.
now it's just boring.
Not collecting any more )) The drawers are bursting with cash, there's nowhere to put it. The duck is saved!
By the way, it's another week's contest today. Last time I let it go and blew it. We'll see in this round. But it is impossible to win there, in the last round all the places have fake Vietnamese with results of 12000% profit in 5 days ))
In these championships it is impossible to win with a working robot, only with individual for the contest cunning
that's basically how we used to set game records in warface, mails.ru even had to remove them because they couldn't fight them, or rather they couldn't fight complaints about cheaters, but we had no cheats and no bans for them
He wasn't an official, he was a con man. But what's that got to do with the duck?
Apparently it's nota d uck, buta fishing rod, for those who think "sorry about the bird".
I strongly suspect that these genius Vietnamese with fantastic profits are dead souls
maybe you could buy a full lot at once there,
Still, 12,000% in 5 days - I don't believe it.
The second day of the Exness contest has gone. First trade was opened yesterday 12:57 Moscow time, now 14:47 Moscow time, a day or so. Here is the monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/449473 , demo account, they will not let me copy it because the leverage is 1:2000 )))
Initial deposit $1000, now the balance is 1372, funds 1167. But it's all shaky and unstable, as I hardly follow the account, a lot of work. )) But it all is shaky and unstable because I do not keep track of my account, I have a lot of work to do.
And this is what the terminal sings