Preparing scalping - page 21

New comment
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Coming soon. I've noticed that as soon as you start a charity project, commercial offers start pouring in, and it's impossible to refuse them )). I take it Horny is against charity ))

Don't forget - do a good deed and it becomes your duty (folk wisdom, tried and tested many times)). And the service already rendered costs nothing.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Don't forget - do a good deed and it turns into your obligation (folk wisdom, tried and tested many times)). And the service already rendered is worthless.

I agree, but that's not my point. I've noticed that as soon as I start a big project that requires a lot of effort and time, various small but tempting offers start pouring in. As if on purpose, to distract me from the main thing. I drink vodka and go out with girls but nothing flies off )). There's something mystical about it.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I agree, but that's not my point. I've noticed that as soon as I start a big project that requires a lot of effort and time, various small but tempting offers start pouring in. As if on purpose, to distract me from the main thing. I drink vodka and go out with girls but nothing flies off )). There is something mystical about it.

You are repeatedly shown where to move.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
You're repeatedly shown where to go.

Where to? Drinking? That's no fun and the money runs out fast. Nah, the horny one won't confuse me.)

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I have noticed that as soon as I start a big project that requires a lot of effort and time, various small but tempting offers start pouring in. As if on purpose, to distract me from the main thing. I drink vodka and go out with girls but nothing flies off )). There is something mystical about it.

It is logical, when you set yourself to do something positive and useful then everything else begins to move, and vice versa... As in the Arab proverb: the best match for the bride is a bride who has already been engaged...

 
Andrei:

All logical, when you set yourself up for a positive and useful business everything else begins to move and vice versa ... As the Arab proverb says - the best matchmaker is a bride who has already been engaged...

Interesting saying, I'll keep that in mind )) Still, it's inexplicable in terms of logic. Because customers come through different channels, people I do not know, and even from other forums, where I'm little known.

 

I think I'm writing on the subject.

Experimented with the bot and made a mistake and got an interesting result

I am testing about an hour with different variations on real ticks

Actually the question is how much output may be obtained in case of rebates?

It is clear that it may be done on a $100 cent piece

Period: month, lot 0.03


---


[Deleted]  
real life practice will always be different from the *test*,.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Testing for about an hour in different variations on real ticks

To adequately assess the prospects of this kind of trading requires a high degree of competence on many issues.

 
Petr Baskakov #:
Real time practice will always be different from *test*.
It's like trading from history.
1...14151617181920212223
New comment