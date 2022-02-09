Preparing scalping - page 21
Coming soon. I've noticed that as soon as you start a charity project, commercial offers start pouring in, and it's impossible to refuse them )). I take it Horny is against charity ))
Don't forget - do a good deed and it turns into your obligation (folk wisdom, tried and tested many times)). And the service already rendered is worthless.
I agree, but that's not my point. I've noticed that as soon as I start a big project that requires a lot of effort and time, various small but tempting offers start pouring in. As if on purpose, to distract me from the main thing. I drink vodka and go out with girls but nothing flies off )). There's something mystical about it.
You're repeatedly shown where to go.
Where to? Drinking? That's no fun and the money runs out fast. Nah, the horny one won't confuse me.)
It is logical, when you set yourself to do something positive and useful then everything else begins to move, and vice versa... As in the Arab proverb: the best match for the bride is a bride who has already been engaged...
Interesting saying, I'll keep that in mind )) Still, it's inexplicable in terms of logic. Because customers come through different channels, people I do not know, and even from other forums, where I'm little known.
I think I'm writing on the subject.
Experimented with the bot and made a mistake and got an interesting result
I am testing about an hour with different variations on real ticks
Actually the question is how much output may be obtained in case of rebates?
It is clear that it may be done on a $100 cent piece
Period: month, lot 0.03
To adequately assess the prospects of this kind of trading requires a high degree of competence on many issues.
Real time practice will always be different from *test*.