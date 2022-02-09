Preparing scalping - page 17
Well, there is a question here, classes simplify software development time - let's say, if you write software on a flow (like on an assembly line - essentially assembling software)
but alas, miracles do not happen - to use the classes you need time to study them
but in terms of the standard classes from the delivery of MT, they can be used - there is a help, the classes are written in a good programming style, and quite easy to read
Not all of them are really usable. There are times when it's easier to write your own class, or at least copy the standard one and make the necessary changes.
Will there be a version for MT5?
A small billet for MT5 (works in the tester).
Opens the next trade, if all previous ones by symbol and direction are in plus.
It works fine for a start... I have to finish it, because Lehi has no time... how to tie levels - maybe this script will dohttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20189
I'm not talking about standard MQL classes, they make code much simpler. And you don't need to know OOP to use them at all.
Well, if you are already using the standard MQL classes, you are only one step away from OOP
If it makes sense to write a class, let's do it, if not - don't write it.
In the same graphics, without classes you can not, I caught up with my learning as early as TurboPascal and was at that time a graphical library for working with text panels, and the question was not about OOP - code windows and menus was so complicated that I gave up making something from this library, and after all from that library anyway it turned out NortonCommander
))))
And another example, MQL allows you to create a synthetic symbol, you can fill all fields of a new tool once from the code. - You'll have to create an array of structures or the like.
Or you can search the forums and find a ready solution in the form ofclass SYMBOL
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18855
Or we inherit and rewrite the methods we find better
Alas, we live in an age where the amount of information prevails over the ability of a person to study it, so one must search for and use ready-made solutions.
You have an optimistic scenario, I am a pessimist and see the following course of events: after dissection we get a 20-fold increase in the kukish! ))))But here's the point:
That's clear, let's say these questions arise only for those who have read OOP for the first time, if we are now talking about the basic principles of OOP, then I am interested in the following questions
- how to inherit more than one parent class
- how to inherit from CObject the principles of linked lists, for example, I want to learn how to "cross" CLabel with CObject, the result will be CLabel .Prev , CLabel .Next and similar methods
You can't do this in MQL, not even in the form of interfaces.
There are no principles of inheritance there, there are dummy functions, you just have to do everything yourself. The class consists of several strings
And many are very efficiently written, for example CHashMap breaks all analogues which were published here in articles and kodobase. And I use hash tables very extensively.
Works great for a start... We need to finish it, Lekha has no time... how to link levels - maybe this script will workhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20189
Alas, Lekha needs to earn some food )). Will do, but not instantly.
In the same graphics, you can't do without classes, I caught up with TurboPascal during my studies and at that time there was a graphics library for working with text panels, and there was no talk about OOP - code of windows and menus was so complicated that I was reluctant to make something from such library, and however you want, that library turned into NortonCommander anyway
I remember that some rudiments of OOP appeared in TP 7
Alas, Lekha has to earn his munchies too )) Will do, but not instantly
Put your web money account in the profile...and we'll fill it up...good riddance...for your efforts and inspiration... You do not work for your own sake for the common good and understanding of the truth ...
Put a web money account in your profile....and we'll give you a handout....for your hard work and inspiration... You're not doing this just for yourself for the common good and understanding the truth...
As a deeply cynical man, I do not believe in miracles )))) But, as a social experiment, I wrote purses. Maybe a miracle will happen and a coin will bounce in the VM, and my heart will melt, and I'll use it to feed stray kittens )) Or pick up and fly a duck with a broken wing from a nearby lake. But I promise not to drink it, waste it on pussy or lose it at cards!https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vdev