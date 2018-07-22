MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test
We are busy making big performance upgrades to the tester and redesigning the heavy duty modes. Major improvements have been made and new acceleration methods will be implemented soon.
The aisle list window decided to show at the end of the miscalculation, so as not to waste real resources on maintaining, re-sorting and displaying the ever-changing aisle list.
There really was a huge waste of resources and slowdowns. Especially when we're talking hundreds of thousands of rows, millions and tens of millions of passes. There's no reasonable sense in looking at a bunch of preliminary data with your eyes.
We are running optimization and run tests with 100 million complete passes.
It is clear that we cannot talk about real-time re-sorting and displaying a table of 2-5-10-50 million values with such numbers. There is only one option - to gather everything quickly and economically, to final sort it and provide a view of any depth.
We are busy with a big performance upgrade of the tester and are redesigning the heavy duty modes. Major improvements have been made and new acceleration methods will be implemented soon.
The aisle list window decided to show at the end of the miscalculation, so as not to waste really large resources on maintaining, re-sorting and displaying the ever-changing aisle list.
There really was a huge waste of resources and slowdowns. Especially when we're talking hundreds of thousands of rows, millions and tens of millions of passes. There's no reasonable sense in looking at a bunch of preliminary data with your eyes.
We are running optimization and performance tests with 100 million full passes.
Maybe you could make this function with an on/off button. It would be convenient to use.
Also, after stopping the optimisation and restarting with the parameters unchanged, the optimisation starts from the beginning, not from the moment of stopping ((((.
If you stop the optimisation by pressing the "Stop" button, will the "Optimisation" tab with the results appear? So that you can continue from where you left off?
I quite often look at the preliminary optimization results, sometimes it doesn't make sense to run it to the end.
If you stop the optimisation by pressing the "Stop" button, will the "Optimisation" tab with the results appear? So that you can continue from where you left off?
I quite often look at preliminary optimisation results, sometimes there's no point in running it to the end.
Will appear BUT,
after stopping optimization and restarting with unchanged parameters, optimization starts from the beginning, not from the moment of stopping ((((
Where achieved serious speed-ups and this is available in beta 1809 on MetaQuotes-Demo:
- handling of cache lift from previous calculations with new high-performance engine
- working with huge lists and sorts
- concurrent run of tester agents, especially when there are dozens or hundreds of them (farms)
- new mechanism for handling and recalculating caches of previous results in genetics
- reducing overall system overhead on the whole frontend
- lots of small fixes
Try the new tester yourself, please.
Besides, after stopping and restarting with unchanged parameters optimization starts from the beginning but not from the moment of stopping ((((.
Can you repeat this with a full description of the conditions and logs to reproduce?
That's the thing, we have radically rewritten the mechanisms of result caches and recounts. They work very well and correctly.
I've checked it especially now myself:
- Started the test, waited for 10% of optimization pass, pressed stop. Then start - it starts with the last result of 10%. It was perfect.
- Now I made the test more difficult. Pressed Stop at the step 1 for 70%. Restarted the terminal and pressed Start - the test started at 70%. It is perfect.
Most probably, you have recompiled the Expert Advisor or made some other changes in the market environment, which inevitably leads to cache reset.
If you stop the optimisation by pressing the "Stop" button, will the "Optimisation" tab with the results appear? So that you can continue from where you left off?
I quite often look at the preliminary optimization results, sometimes it doesn't make sense to run it to the end.
Right now we have a start-stop with continuation working perfectly, correctly and quickly.
We rewrote everything on purpose.
It takes you a couple of minutes to check for yourself. Try it yourself and post your results here, please.
I have now checked it myself:
- Started the test, waited for 10% optimization pass, pressed stop. Then start - counted from the last result of 10%. Perfect.
- I made the test more difficult. I pressed Stop at the passes of step 1 at about 70%. Restarted the terminal and pressed Start - the test started at 70%. That's perfect.
Yeah, that's good.
Let the Optimisation tab only appear when you press Stop. If it speeds up the work - so sensible.
Yes, this is fine.
Let the "Optimisation tab only appear when you press the Stop button". If it speeds up the work, that's sensible.
Yes, the "Optimisation" tab with the list of passes appears after manual or automatic stop of the passes.
At the same time, the"Optimisation graph" tab is always shown, allowing you to visually monitor the result set process.
Wouldn't it be more logical to make a "Refresh" button next to the table? Then the user would control the table update himself, and all the problems would disappear.
And what you have removed at all - well, that's not an option at all. There is always a need to monitor the results in the process of optimisation.
In the end, it is up to the user to decide whether to look at the table or not. If the table tab is minimised, nothing should be sorted.
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Updated the terminal today.
Started the optimisation. There is no "optimisation" tab(((.
Stopped optimisation, only after that the "optimisation" tab appeared.
Is it a bug? Or is it a new feature.