MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 17
IndicatorRelease() in the tester didn't work before. does it work now?
@Slava
Problem: The button "Run Single Test" is inactive.
I'm doing optimization.
After optimization is complete, if I change dates (start and end of testing), then button becomes inactive: "Run Single Test".
The same situation is observed when I change the tick generation model.
Build: 1835.
This problem definitely did not exist a month ago!
Is this a bug or such an idea?
I join in the question.
Put it back the way it was!
Now I'm waiting for the optimizer to run for a longer time. I'll see what happens.
Your case makes sense. Passes that fail are not written to the cache
And only those passes which have gone through without errors are cached.
There is data in the cache at the same timeYou have to think about what to do in cases like yours. The EA has failed on its own, not because of external factors and some errors
If you only change the input parameters of the EA, a new cache is created. The previous cache is not deleted.
is the 1835 build as slow as the 1816 or is it like the 17xx versions?
Would you be so kind as to tell me.
Why did they remove the pause in"genetic algorithm" mode.
I suspect the pause caused problems when used on third party agents,
but for optimization on local agents, this feature was very useful.
I haveinput parameters check and output by INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT there.
But the thing is, previous versions of optimizer didn't have such a reset.
Is it related to the revised cache?
And doesn't it turn out that all the "reset" passes go through a new one after the restart? As long as they are not written down?
Purely arithmetically:
If initially there were 1000 passes, stopping at 300, there are 700 left.
Suppose that INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT had 100 passes.
After start, it started with 200. And 800 passes are left. We still need to pass the same 1000 passes.
It turns out we have 100 unnecessary passes. Although not very expensive, but still?
And as for me: out of 18760 passes, 1534 were "correct". It means that 17226 passes will be repeated! That's not very nice.
Yes. The reset passes are performed in a new way. In case of INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT, these passes will fly by very quickly.
Think about how to mark such passes in the cache
And you can then return correct data about financial indicators at once - as zeros instead of crazy numbers?