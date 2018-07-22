MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why break a good old algorithm and replace it with a new one that is 3 times slower?
The genetic tester algorithm has not changed. And statements about 3 times are absolutely unfounded.
The method of work of a cache of previous results changed. And it became much better and more complete than the previous one.
If you need to introduce a new approach to the genetic method, add a new item to the "optimization" tab,
Create a description and techniques for working with it.
Take a look at the links above - all these articles are from our site. The genetic optimizer has been instantly discussed for many years.
Search for "strategy tester", "genetic optimizer" in the search, please.
And take my repeated advice - single recovery factor optimization in genetics is contraindicated. You simply mislead the algorithm with a completely unstable and deceptive(for automatics)"profit/maximum drawdown" ratio, which easily generates huge values. Think about how and why.
We'll correct the drawing of the optimisation graph on Monday.
Will there be a partial execution of limit orders, depending on the volumes passing through the market?
Have you ever seen volumes in a glass in history? This is unrealistic to implement without a snapshot of the market.
Have you ever seen volumes in a glass in history? It's impossible to do that without a mould of the glass.
I wouldn't dream of it. I would like if Buy Limit with price 90 and lot 10 would trigger partially, if, say, there was a SELL tick with price 89 and volume 1. It is very sad now. The order would be triggered if there was a BUY tick with the price 90 and lot 1... and in full volume.
The genetic tester algorithm hasn't changed. The claims about 3 times are absolutely unfounded.
What was changed was the way the cache of previous results works. And it became radically better and more complete than the previous one.
Did some comparative testing on the new and old builds of the tester.
Here are the results. Logs and description in post #34.
Here is my test with the suggested conditions:
Metatrader 5 build 1755:
after which a terminal restart is done to avoid the direct effect of hot caches in memory
2018.04.30 11:24:15.913 Tester Best result 3254.53 produced at generation 0. Next generation 4 2018.04.30 11:24:16.775 Tester file cache used 19 times 2018.04.30 11:24:16.775 Tester result cache used 216 times 2018.04.30 11:24:16.775 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 1337 (of 49644595) 2018.04.30 11:24:16.775 Statistics optimization done in 0 minutes 15 seconds 2018.04.30 11:24:16.775 Statistics local 1105 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
test continues from stopped point and not from the beginning as in build 1809, then from proposed 10496 passes were taken 3487 and 66+3814 taken from cache (66+3814 / 10496 = 36% cache hit)
2018.04.30 11:26:27.931 Tester Best result 3363.35 produced at generation 15. Next generation 32 2018.04.30 11:26:28.104 Tester genetic calculation is over 2018.04.30 11:26:28.111 Tester 3422 records written to file cache C:\Users\sys\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\tester\cache\Moving Average.EURUSD.M5.1.xml 2018.04.30 11:26:28.539 Tester file cache used 66 times 2018.04.30 11:26:28.539 Tester result cache used 3814 times 2018.04.30 11:26:28.539 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 8704 (of 49644595) 2018.04.30 11:26:28.550 Statistics optimization done in 0 minutes 25 seconds 2018.04.30 11:26:28.550 Statistics local 3487 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
Metatrader 5 build 1809:
after which restart of terminal is made to avoid direct influence of hot caches in memory.
as the test is started from the beginning, from the proposed 10240 passes was made clean 5863 and 4377 were taken from the cache (4377 / 10240 = 42% cache hit)
Now the conclusions:
This can be seen in the time of full pass, it's 33 seconds instead of 38 seconds. And 33 seconds for a larger number of passes.
If we recalculate number of passes per second, it turns out:
- build 1755 gives 4780 passes / 38 sec = 125 passes per second
- build 1809 gives 5549 passes / 33 sec = 168 passes per second
We are re-evaluating the tester concept and fixing old bad decisions.
Since genetic tests need to be run multiple times to cover the search area more completely, our new model with visualisation of previous runs from the cache allows a better understanding of the mechanics of the genetics workflow.
The new model for displaying optimization results with all the data from previously calculated caches added to the table allows to see the picture more completely. It is possible to compute your strategy in chunks and see full results every time, including previous runs.
It is because of the really large merged results tables that we have disabled the rieltime display of the results list, and show the cumulative result after merging all previous results.
My robot crashes during initialisation, both in Runtime and in Debug. The compilation is fine.
There's a class with static members in the code, probably because of them. Everything was working fine before. But now it reports an error during global initialization.
Removed static members from the class, it runs fine.
My robot crashes during initialisation, both in Runtime and in Debug. The compilation is fine.
There's a class with static members in the code, probably because of them. Everything was working fine before. Now it writes an error during global initialization.
Removed static elements in class, launched normally.
Write your request to Service Desk and attach the Expert Advisor (can be an ex5 file), please.
All this is great!
However, please bring back the "Optimisation" tab - it's impossible to work without operational analytics! Large tables are slow - let's make a filter - show the top 20 for each criterion - it's not so resource-intensive(?), but it will help to see the picture very much. And, those billions of passes - who makes them? They are units with huge capacities - you yourself are talking about the reasonableness of applying genetics, and there are no such portmanteaus there. So more than 10k passes is a rarity.
Sad.
At least it was possible to build a picture on preliminary data while the optimisation was going on.
We are busy with a big performance upgrade of the tester and are redesigning the heavy load modes. Major improvements have been made and new acceleration methods will be implemented soon.
The aisle list window decided to show at the end of the miscalculation, so as not to waste real resources on maintaining, re-sorting and displaying the ever-changing aisle list.
There really was a huge waste of resources and slowdowns. Especially when we're talking hundreds of thousands of rows, millions and tens of millions of passes. There's no reasonable sense in looking at a bunch of preliminary data with your eyes.
We do our own optimization and run tests with 100 million full passes.
It's clear that with such numbers it's out of the question to re-sort in real time and display a table of 2-5-10-50 million values. There is only one option - to gather everything quickly and economically, to final sort it and provide a view of any depth.
Tell us about it, and that's it.