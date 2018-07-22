MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 2
Can you repeat this with a full description of the conditions and logs to reproduce?
That's the thing, we have radically rewritten the result and sub-calculation cache mechanisms. They work very well and correctly.
I've checked it especially now myself:
Most likely, the Expert Advisor was recompiled or some other changes were made in the market environment which inevitably leads to cache reset.
Wouldn't it be more logical to make a "Refresh" button next to the table? Then the user would control the table update himself, and all the problems would disappear.
And what you have removed at all - well, that's not an option at all. There is always a need to monitor the results in the process of optimisation.
After all, it is up to the user to decide whether to look at the table or not. If the tab with the table is minimized, nothing should be sorted.
No, we won't.
I explained above why pulling 500,000, 1,000,000, 10,000,000, 50,000,000 into a table of intermediate rows useless to the human eye makes no sense. It's very expensive technically and completely useless.
Optimization graph window is always available, it is more sparing for resources (does not require resorting) and allows you to observe the optimization process in an acceptable for human eye view.
I forgot another important point in what is done:
And by the way, what sorting algorithm are you using? Why is it so slow? If elements are added to an already sorted array, it should be very fast. It doesn't depend much on the size of the array.
Forgot another important point in what is done:
Thank you, interesting. We'll be testing.
Please consider any ideas from this article for further development of the tester:Visualisation of the results of optimization by selected criterion
There are some more ideas on this topic. I'll find time and post them later too.
Optimization of simple MA EA. I interrupted it 2 times and it always optimizes from the beginning.
Why didn't you say from the start that you were running genetics?
The very principle of genetic search is based on randomness and so it has no point in "continuing what you started". Its job is to run randomly.
And even then the cache is used. It's just that your probability of hitting previously calculated results is very low (you have a search area of 50 million variants). So it looks like a start from the beginning, since the starting point is randomized.
Judging by the graph "genetic algorithm" doesn't work((((
This makes some lines darker and others faded.
Judging by the graph "genetic algorithm" doesn't work((((
Why don't you attach a description for reproduction?
Don't you understand that a picture is not evidence in the complete absence of a description? You are on a technical forum discussing technical issues.
I tried to build to your conditions:
Here is the result: everything is normal and reasonable, the tester works, the genetics finds the right results
You can see how the genetics has entered the green zones of best results and has consolidated there.
The gray lines just show the use of results from the cache of previous runs.
This is what your example (comment #18) already shows on the second run:
On the second run there were 11,008 variations, and 4,515 passes were in cache from previous run. 41% hit rate
In reality, the tester only had to make 6,493 new tests out of 11,008.
On the third repetition of genetics the percentage of cache hits increased and already 6,979 old results were used: 50% of cache hits
On the fourth: Cache hits at 54%
So the result cache is working properly and as planned.
The optimisation schedule is not updated.
2500 passes: