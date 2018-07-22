MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 18
When will the online optimisation results feature finally be implemented?
I'm tired of being interrupted every minute by this optimisation.
What not doing everything is for the worse.
optimization results tab, but only refresh it when you click on that tab. That is, while you are viewing the results in the tab, no new results appear. If you go to the testing log, for example, and return to the optimization tab, the data on the passes that have already been made will be updated when you return to the optimization tab.
A build 1834 dated 30 May has been published on MetaQuotes-Demo.
Now you can select results of previous optimizations in the optimization tab, if there are actual optimization caches. You can see the results of past optimizations, you can change the optimization criterion (in the optimization tab) and see new figures and graphs, you can continue optimization that was not completed in the past.
And there's a build from May 30, I don't have one yet - that's why I haven't seen it.
Currently the latest build
To receive the latest builds on time, you need to connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Going back to the speed of these passes.
I purposely put one invalid parameter, which is also checked at the very beginning of the code:
In theory, you'd expect "these passes to go by very quickly". Really, how much time is required for such a check?
The real result is the following:
Hence the question: can this be called, if not "very fast", then at least "fast"?
I take it that in this case neither the optimisation period nor the "Trade Mode" is of any importance? Nevertheless, I have "Opening prices only"...
Personally, I find such a result catastrophically awful. Or am I wrong?
Please provide a full description of the experiment, the results of optimization runs, logs and evidence that would support your opinion.
The material presented is not sufficient.
We are busy making big performance upgrades to the tester and redesigning the heavy duty modes. Major improvements have been made and new acceleration methods will be implemented soon.
The aisle list window decided to show at the end of the miscalculation, so as not to waste real resources on maintaining, re-sorting and displaying the ever-changing aisle list.
There really was a huge waste of resources and slowdowns. Especially when we're talking hundreds of thousands of rows, millions and tens of millions of passes. There's no reasonable sense in looking at a bunch of preliminary data with your eyes.
We are running optimization and run tests with 100 million complete passes.
It is clear that we cannot talk about real-time re-sorting and displaying a table of 2-5-10-50 million values with such numbers. There is only one option - to gather everything quickly and economically, to final sort it and provide a view of any depth.
Description.
Expert with operating parameters.
Optimisation range is completely within acceptable limits.
I set the only unacceptable for optimization parameter (circled in red). This parameter is checked first in code.
I launch optimization.
MT5 terminal updated today and does not show the "Optimization" window during test
Sergey Tabolin, 2018.06.12 14:15
Print and Optimisation are not compatible.
Inserted your parameter into the standard MACD Sample,
Ran it on all ticks - it worked correctly
2018.06.12 15:54:41.474 Core 7 pass 1279 tested with error "incorrect input parameters" in 0:00:00.109 2018.06.12 15:54:41.474 Tester optimization finished, total passes 1288 2018.06.12 15:54:41.484 Statistics optimization done in 0 minutes 33 seconds 2018.06.12 15:54:41.484 Statistics local 1288 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
Then I set a valid parameter - optimization is slow as it should be
So, set the acceptable parameters and set my parameter to unacceptable and check it.
Or do you think the example I gave you is a hoax? It would be interesting to know what I need it for?
I did - and wrote about it in #197. Build 1845