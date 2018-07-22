MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 18

When will the online optimisation results feature finally be implemented?

I'm tired of being interrupted every minute by this optimisation.

 
Askr:

What not doing everything is for the worse.

optimization results tab, but only refresh it when you click on that tab. That is, while you are viewing the results in the tab, no new results appear. If you go to the testing log, for example, and return to the optimization tab, the data on the passes that have already been made will be updated when you return to the optimization tab.

A build 1834 dated 30 May has been published on MetaQuotes-Demo.

Now you can select results of previous optimizations in the optimization tab, if there are actual optimization caches. You can see the results of past optimizations, you can change the optimization criterion (in the optimization tab) and see new figures and graphs, you can continue optimization that was not completed in the past.

 
And there's a build from May 30, I don't have one yet - that's why I haven't seen it clearly-thank you.
 
Askr:
And there's a build from May 30, I don't have one yet - that's why I haven't seen it.

Currently the latest build

2018.06.08 04:28:12.252 MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1835 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

To receive the latest builds on time, you need to connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server.


 
Сергей Таболин:

Going back to the speed of these passes.

I purposely put one invalid parameter, which is also checked at the very beginning of the code:

In theory, you'd expect "these passes to go by very quickly". Really, how much time is required for such a check?

The real result is the following:


Hence the question: can this be called, if not "very fast", then at least "fast"?

I take it that in this case neither the optimisation period nor the "Trade Mode" is of any importance? Nevertheless, I have "Opening prices only"...

Personally, I find such a result catastrophically awful. Or am I wrong?

Please provide a full description of the experiment, the results of optimization runs, logs and evidence that would support your opinion.

The material presented is not sufficient.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

We are busy making big performance upgrades to the tester and redesigning the heavy duty modes. Major improvements have been made and new acceleration methods will be implemented soon.

The aisle list window decided to show at the end of the miscalculation, so as not to waste real resources on maintaining, re-sorting and displaying the ever-changing aisle list.

There really was a huge waste of resources and slowdowns. Especially when we're talking hundreds of thousands of rows, millions and tens of millions of passes. There's no reasonable sense in looking at a bunch of preliminary data with your eyes.


We are running optimization and run tests with 100 million complete passes.

It is clear that we cannot talk about real-time re-sorting and displaying a table of 2-5-10-50 million values with such numbers. There is only one option - to gather everything quickly and economically, to final sort it and provide a view of any depth.

 
Сергей Таболин:

Description.

Expert with operating parameters.

Optimisation range is completely within acceptable limits.

I set the only unacceptable for optimization parameter (circled in red). This parameter is checked first in code.

I launch optimization.

Show at least a piece of code that describes input parameters - names and values. It's hard to treat from the picture, I don't see any connection between the screenshot and the OnInit() piece
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 terminal updated today and does not show the "Optimization" window during test

Sergey Tabolin, 2018.06.12 14:15

int OnInit()
{
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- пропустить бесполезные проходы оптимизации
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION) && lot_order != lot_step_no)
   {
      Print("Шаг увеличения лота для оптимизации - постоянный!");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
   }

Print and Optimisation are not compatible.

 
Сергей Таболин:

Inserted your parameter into the standard MACD Sample, 

#define  MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>

enum lot_step
  {
   lot_step_no,      // постоянный лот
   lot_step_math,    // шаг математический
   lot_step_GS,      // шаг золотого сечения
   lot_step_margin,  // от свободной маржи
  };
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1; // Lots
input int    InpTakeProfit    =50;  // Take Profit (in pips)
input int    InpTrailingStop  =30;  // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACD open level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACD close level (in pips)
input int    InpMATrendPeriod =26;  // MA trend period
sinput   lot_step lot_order   =lot_step_no;    // Шаг увеличения лота (для оптимизации - постоянный!)
//---
int ExtTimeOut=10; // time out in seconds between trade operations
....
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION) && lot_order != lot_step_no)
   {
      Print("Шаг увеличения лота для оптимизации - постоянный!");
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
   }

//--- create all necessary objects
   if(!ExtExpert.Init())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- secceed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Ran it on all ticks - it worked correctly

2018.06.12 15:54:41.474	Core 7	pass 1279 tested with error "incorrect input parameters" in 0:00:00.109
2018.06.12 15:54:41.474	Tester	optimization finished, total passes 1288
2018.06.12 15:54:41.484	Statistics	optimization done in 0 minutes 33 seconds
2018.06.12 15:54:41.484	Statistics	local 1288 tasks (100%), remote 0 tasks (0%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)


Then I set a valid parameter - optimization is slow as it should be


 
Сергей Таболин:

So, set the acceptable parameters and set my parameter to unacceptable and check it.

Or do you think the example I gave you is a hoax? It would be interesting to know what I need it for?

I did - and wrote about it in . Build 1845

New comment