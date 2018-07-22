MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 8
It would be interesting to see some kind of wolf-forward or cross-validator, i.e. to make not 1 wholesale area and 1 forward, but a given number of
to make optimization and forward sections overlap and then display the total result using optimization criterion
probably, this would improve the quality of optimization in terms of robustness to new data
Wolf-forward has been in the test for a long time now.
it's not a wolf forward, it's just a forward
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/668374
Press F1 in the tester.
What should I see there? wolf-forward differs from forward in that it takes several backs and several forwards during optimization, and then the results are summed (averaged) over all backs and forwards
and in the terminal it is possible to split it into 2 parts only
I.e., during optimization, a graph is divided and optimized by several chunks, each separately and with its own forward, and then the results are averaged and the total (average?) values of instances for all chunks are derived
I'm not sure if such approach can be better in case of genetics, but in machine learning it's often used. That's why I wrote: "it would be interesting", but I'm not sure if it's better than that, since I haven't tried it. But it is at least an option to deal with overfits in optimization.
https://blog.quantopian.com/parameter-optimization/
I specially simplified Win7, making it look like Win98, so that it would eat up 1.4 GB of RAM, and here is such a "gift":
Retyrachte itself code terminal MT5, so it took in the RAM, at least as MT4 ( 44 MB), because now it is in the operative memory "gobbles" 122 MB, and if you connect the tester, plus the open positions, plus these, as you think, "handy" and even 8 GB of RAM is not enough and the wind starts screaming that there is no free space for the swap file. This is partly the reason why I gave up optimising EAs, because with Optimisation on, checking "Owls" doesn't start at all. The visualization window just hangs not loaded and when I press "close" everything hangs, including the terminal, about 2-5 minutes, and before it worked without problems on 4 MT4, and now one MT5 and such a mess. Shake the MT5 terminal code itself!
And a small request: Please return the buttons "Market Watch", "Navigator", "Strategy Tester" to the beginning of the panel. It is terribly inconvenient to poke around in the menu "View" every time.
Tear down and reinstall the terminal, it's too cluttered. I have a fresh MT5 terminal that takes 53 Mb and 3 Gb of RAM are never fully used, optimization or visualization is running, 2 Gb at the most. By the way, it is too much, demolish and reinstall Windows 7 with default settings 0.90 Gb, 1.4, there is 0.5 Gb of rubbish.
Well, I have MT5 new (I reinstalled the wind, and it was installed on April 27), and for 4 days is the "picture".
