In general, it is a strange policy to develop strategy testers in the latest builds.
Usually when developing a product one tries to add new features and tools for the user.
But now it's the other way around.
In genetics, they removed the dynamic table of results and the pause during testing, although these were very useful options.
@Renat Fatkhullin
Leave everything as it was at least for genetics, there are no millions or hundreds of thousands of rows in a table, not even tens of thousands, but this tabular data is not useless at all and human eye easily perceives and analyzes it, and the load to sort a couple thousands of rows for today's PC is ridiculous, especially that genetics stop/start process starts anew instead of continuing previous one and stopping for "look table" breaks genetic optimization process.
Please listen to users.
Everything is very simple to solve (if developers have desire) - to do sorting only when user himself clicks on corresponding column header in optimization table, and there is no need to do it automatically as it was earlier in old builds.
They removed a very necessary optimization table just because it takes too long to do sorting... Well, you don't need to do sorting and here is the solution to the problem, the user wants - click on the hat and sort it out.
Exactly.
On the other hand, the tester now emulates reality perfectly!
Even the debt to the broker can now be simulated!
It is frightening to imagine what happens in the optimiser then from what drawdowns it will pull out....
Another option. We can make a button with a choice not to show the optimization table during testing.
Perhaps, we can trust the user to decide what he needs.
history shows that MQ don't like to add buttons to the interface functionality (extra button is extra user thought, and that's not useful)
Is it with genetics that pattern?
Can't you see that it's a single pass in the tester?
history shows that MQs do not like to add buttons to interface functionality (an extra button is an extra thought for the user, and that is not helpful)
Ideally, the terminal should consist of one"take profit" button
and then, after that, "spend profit automatically".