MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 23

New comment
[Deleted]  

Where to read the last error at

2018.07.17 14:21:07.676 Tester  optimization by "Custom max" criterion not started, no OnTester function in "MQL5\Experts\KrL_4.95.ex5"

?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
{
   double  param = 0.0;
   
//  Balance max + min Drawdown + Trades Number:
   double  balance   = TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   double  min_dd    = TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
   if(min_dd > 0.0)
   {
      min_dd = 1.0 / min_dd;
   }
   double  trades_number = TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
   param = balance * min_dd * trades_number;
   
   return(param);
}
[Deleted]  
Does anyone know what the hell is going on?
 
Сергей Таболин:
No one knows what the hell it is?

Apparently there is no implementation of the standard OnTester function in this EA

[Deleted]  
Rashid Umarov:

Apparently, there is no implementation of the standard OnTester function found in this EA

How could it not be found? What do you need to find it? It is prescribed, compiled. What else?

[Deleted]  

I understand that the tester itself cannot see that the software has updated. Both time and size are already wrong....

God forbid, I'll reload the terminal, my hands won't fall off.

 
Сергей Таболин:

I understand that the tester itself cannot see that the software has updated. Both time and size are already wrong....

God forbid, I'll reload the terminal, my hands won't fall off.

But the next question arises:


Where is the results column from OnTester ?

Isn't "result" what it is?

[Deleted]  
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Isn't "result" what it is?

It is. Already got it.

 

Comrades, help:

MM 0 01:55:17.434 Tester optimization finished, total passes 0

PF 0 01:55:17.452 Statistics optimization done in 5 hours 10 minutes 06 seconds

LS 0 01:55:17.452 Core 1 connection closed

FN 0 01:55:17.453 Core 2 connection closed

DH 3 01:55:17.455 Tester stopped by user

FP 0 01:55:27.426 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

NQ 0 01:55:27.780 Tester cache file 'tester\cache\TemplateZZ.EURCAD.M15.20150202.20180715.10.2A151ADFCC164E6CA1899942F6CB96BC.opt' deleted

NP 0 01:55:27.815 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00

RJ 0 01:55:27.815 Tester complete optimization started

IL 0 01:55:27.815 Tester size of initial task batch is 90

QG 0 01:55:27.907 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

NP 0 01:55:27.908 Core 1 connected

LK 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

IL 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connected

DM 0 01:55:27.913 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)

LJ 0 01:55:27.918 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

OP 0 01:55:28.121 Core 1 common synchronization completed

EH 0 01:55:28.252 Core 2 common synchronization completed

QL 0 09:15:49.774 Tester optimization completed, total passes 0

QG 0 09:15:49.774 Statistics optimization done in 7 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds

HR 0 09:15:49.774 Core 1 connection closed

JH 0 09:15:49.863 Core 2 connection closed

IK 3 09:15:49.866 Tester stopped by user

JQ 0 09:17:38.257 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

LS 0 09:17:38.644 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00

PJ 0 09:17:38.644 Tester complete optimization started

GL 0 09:17:38.644 Tester size of initial task batch is 90

NG 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

DP 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connected

FJ 0 09:17:38.740 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

PK 0 09:17:38.741 Core 2 connected

IM 0 09:17:38.747 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)

DJ 0 09:17:38.752 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

EP 0 09:17:38.957 Core 1 common synchronization completed

CK 0 09:17:38.990 Core 2 common synchronization completed

GQ 0 21:30:00.617 Core 2 connection closed

MR 0 23:05:02.689 Core 2 agent process started

LF 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

EO 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connected

QN 0 23:05:04.702 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

LD 0 23:05:04.823 Core 2 common synchronization completed


At01:55 put "Genetic" on optimization, at09:15 realized there would be no optimization in this mode.

At09:17 started optimization "Full brute force", at21:30 optimization still not started and I disabled one core(second core), nothing worked. At23:05 I reconnected second core, but same result, nothing.

I optimised this EA in previous builds and everything worked. There are only 2 parameters to optimise, multicurrency, 25 characters


 

Build 1881

Optimisation: Full

The resumption of optimization doesn't work. First ran 20 variants and after increasing Stop value of one parameter all optimization started from the beginning.

In previous builds everything was OK.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Comrades, help:

MM 0 01:55:17.434 Tester optimization finished, total passes 0

PF 0 01:55:17.452 Statistics optimization done in 5 hours 10 minutes 06 seconds

LS 0 01:55:17.452 Core 1 connection closed

FN 0 01:55:17.453 Core 2 connection closed

DH 3 01:55:17.455 Tester stopped by user

FP 0 01:55:27.426 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

NQ 0 01:55:27.780 Tester cache file 'tester\cache\TemplateZZ.EURCAD.M15.20150202.20180715.10.2A151ADFCC164E6CA1899942F6CB96BC.opt' deleted

NP 0 01:55:27.815 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00

RJ 0 01:55:27.815 Tester complete optimization started

IL 0 01:55:27.815 Tester size of initial task batch is 90

QG 0 01:55:27.907 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

NP 0 01:55:27.908 Core 1 connected

LK 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

IL 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connected

DM 0 01:55:27.913 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)

LJ 0 01:55:27.918 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

OP 0 01:55:28.121 Core 1 common synchronization completed

EH 0 01:55:28.252 Core 2 common synchronization completed

QL 0 09:15:49.774 Tester optimization completed, total passes 0

QG 0 09:15:49.774 Statistics optimization done in 7 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds

HR 0 09:15:49.774 Core 1 connection closed

JH 0 09:15:49.863 Core 2 connection closed

IK 3 09:15:49.866 Tester stopped by user

JQ 0 09:17:38.257 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

LS 0 09:17:38.644 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00

PJ 0 09:17:38.644 Tester complete optimization started

GL 0 09:17:38.644 Tester size of initial task batch is 90

NG 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000

DP 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connected

FJ 0 09:17:38.740 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

PK 0 09:17:38.741 Core 2 connected

IM 0 09:17:38.747 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)

DJ 0 09:17:38.752 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

EP 0 09:17:38.957 Core 1 common synchronization completed

CK 0 09:17:38.990 Core 2 common synchronization completed

GQ 0 21:30:00.617 Core 2 connection closed

MR 0 23:05:02.689 Core 2 agent process started

LF 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001

EO 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connected

QN 0 23:05:04.702 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)

LD 0 23:05:04.823 Core 2 common synchronization completed


At01:55 put "Genetic" on optimization, at09:15 realized there would be no optimization in this mode.

At09:17 started optimization "Full brute force", at21:30 optimization still not started and I disabled one core(second core), nothing worked. At23:05 I reconnected second core, but same result, nothing.

I optimised this EA in previous builds and everything worked. There are only 2 parameters for optimization, multicurrency, 25 characters


what if you run the optimiser in a week instead of years?

1...16171819202122232425
New comment