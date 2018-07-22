MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 23
Apparently there is no implementation of the standard OnTester function in this EA
How could it not be found? What do you need to find it? It is prescribed, compiled. What else?
I understand that the tester itself cannot see that the software has updated. Both time and size are already wrong....
God forbid, I'll reload the terminal, my hands won't fall off.
I understand that the tester itself cannot see that the software has updated. Both time and size are already wrong....
God forbid, I'll reload the terminal, my hands won't fall off.
But the next question arises:
Where is the results column from OnTester ?
Isn't "result" what it is?
Isn't "result" what it is?
It is. Already got it.
Comrades, help:
MM 0 01:55:17.434 Tester optimization finished, total passes 0
PF 0 01:55:17.452 Statistics optimization done in 5 hours 10 minutes 06 seconds
LS 0 01:55:17.452 Core 1 connection closed
FN 0 01:55:17.453 Core 2 connection closed
DH 3 01:55:17.455 Tester stopped by user
FP 0 01:55:27.426 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
NQ 0 01:55:27.780 Tester cache file 'tester\cache\TemplateZZ.EURCAD.M15.20150202.20180715.10.2A151ADFCC164E6CA1899942F6CB96BC.opt' deleted
NP 0 01:55:27.815 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00
RJ 0 01:55:27.815 Tester complete optimization started
IL 0 01:55:27.815 Tester size of initial task batch is 90
QG 0 01:55:27.907 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
NP 0 01:55:27.908 Core 1 connected
LK 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
IL 0 01:55:27.908 Core 2 connected
DM 0 01:55:27.913 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)
LJ 0 01:55:27.918 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)
OP 0 01:55:28.121 Core 1 common synchronization completed
EH 0 01:55:28.252 Core 2 common synchronization completed
QL 0 09:15:49.774 Tester optimization completed, total passes 0
QG 0 09:15:49.774 Statistics optimization done in 7 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds
HR 0 09:15:49.774 Core 1 connection closed
JH 0 09:15:49.863 Core 2 connection closed
IK 3 09:15:49.866 Tester stopped by user
JQ 0 09:17:38.257 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
LS 0 09:17:38.644 Tester Experts\TemplateZZ.ex5 on EURCAD,M15 from 2015.02.02 00:00 to 2018.07.15 00:00
PJ 0 09:17:38.644 Tester complete optimization started
GL 0 09:17:38.644 Tester size of initial task batch is 90
NG 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
DP 0 09:17:38.740 Core 1 connected
FJ 0 09:17:38.740 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
PK 0 09:17:38.741 Core 2 connected
IM 0 09:17:38.747 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1881)
DJ 0 09:17:38.752 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)
EP 0 09:17:38.957 Core 1 common synchronization completed
CK 0 09:17:38.990 Core 2 common synchronization completed
GQ 0 21:30:00.617 Core 2 connection closed
MR 0 23:05:02.689 Core 2 agent process started
LF 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
EO 0 23:05:04.689 Core 2 connected
QN 0 23:05:04.702 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1881)
LD 0 23:05:04.823 Core 2 common synchronization completed
At01:55 put "Genetic" on optimization, at09:15 realized there would be no optimization in this mode.
At09:17 started optimization "Full brute force", at21:30 optimization still not started and I disabled one core(second core), nothing worked. At23:05 I reconnected second core, but same result, nothing.
I optimised this EA in previous builds and everything worked. There are only 2 parameters to optimise, multicurrency, 25 characters
Build 1881
Optimisation: Full
The resumption of optimization doesn't work. First ran 20 variants and after increasing Stop value of one parameter all optimization started from the beginning.
In previous builds everything was OK.
what if you run the optimiser in a week instead of years?