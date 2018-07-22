MT5 terminal updated today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test - page 11
Optimisation is often interrupted (I can only say genetics so far) - and it's not clear what's going on... I think we are waiting for someone, but I think nothing is happening.
There are still a lot of tasks left to optimise - in terms of some 500 passes only.
I have to think about how to display the results of the optimisation.
In the picture I see that the profit is higher than the initial deposit.
Woke up in the morning - $21 spent on agents, ok.
Stopped the optimization to see the results - half below the initial deposit, the other half 0!
Make the user choose whether to hide or display the results immediately.
By the way, before you could not trade in minus, but now you can.
Where was it impossible to trade in minus? Optimization, demo, real?
It seems to be possible to do it everywhere.
No, we won't return it.
I explained above why it doesn't make sense to pull 500,000, 1,000,000, 10,000,000, 50,000,000 intermediate rows into a table of useless to human eye intermediate rows. It's very expensive technically and completely useless.
The optimisation graph window is always available, is more gentle on resources (no re-sorting) and allows you to observe the optimisation process in a human-readable way.
@Renat Fatkhullin
Leave everything as it was at least for genetics, there are no millions or hundreds of thousands of rows in table, not even tens of thousands, but this tabular data is not useless at all and human eye easily perceives and analyzes it, while load to sort a couple thousands of rows for today's PC is ridiculous, especially when stop/start genetics starts process anew instead of continuing previous one and stopping for "look table" breaks genetic optimization process.
Please listen to users.
I mean below the deposit...
There are not millions or hundreds of thousands of rows in the table, not even tens of thousands, but this tabular data is not useless at all and the human eye can easily perceive and analyse it
What the hell, let the table appear only at a stop. I have to have a look, so I stop and have a look. What is more crucial, in my opinion, are problems with optimization continuation: it is clearly seen that there is no continuation and optimization starts all over again. And this is already much worse than it was.
so stopping is not an option.
Exactly! Otherwise, "fuck it" but "don't fuck it"...